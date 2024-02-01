Nari shakti gains momentum as Budget 2024 focuses on women’s health and lakhpati didis

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2024 in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the government was working towards development that is all-round, all-inclusive, and all-pervasive, and covering all castes and people at all levels.

This is line with the government’s vision of making India 'Viksit Bharat' (a developed nation) by 2047.

“We need to focus on the poor, women, youth, and farmers. Their needs, aspirations, and welfare are our highest priority. All four require and receive government support; their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward,” the FM emphasised.

With nari shakti gaining momentum in a growth-led economy, FM Sitharaman announced some important developments that have empowered women in recent years.

“Empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum in the last 10 years. Thirty crore MUDRA Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Lauding the achievements of women in education, she said, “Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28% in 10 years. In STEM courses, girls and women constitute 43% of enrolment, one of these highest in the world. All these are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce.”

The government, she said, has enhanced the dignity of women by making triple talaq illegal, reserving one-third seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and giving over 70% houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners.

With cervical cancer being the third most common cancer in India, at an incidence rate of 18.3%, the finance minister announced the government's intent to promote vaccination.

“The government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer,” FM Sitharaman said.

With an increased focus on women’s health, the FM announced that various schemes under maternal and childcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation. Also, upgradation of anganwadi centres under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition, early childhood care and development.

A newly designed U-Win platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush will also be rolled out.

“Ayushman Bharat healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA workers, all anganwadi workers and helpers,” she said.

Finally, the FM announced with pride that 83 lakh self help groups with 9 crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape.

“Their success has helped 1 crore women to become lakhpati didis. Our target now is to have 3 crore lakhpati didis,” she said.