PayNearby launches Digital Naari platform to generate sustainable self-employment for women

Branchless banking and digital network PayNearby has launched the Digital Naari platform, a mobile application that aims to generate long-term self-employment for women across Bharat.

The platform has been designed to provide additional income generation opportunities for women in rural and semi-urban areas.

Aligned with the Government's ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, the platform aims to onboard and uplift one lakh women by the end of 2025, according to a press release.

The press release added that Digital Naari’s goal is to help women business owners, single women, and women with literacy challenges to have sustainable livelihood opportunities while enhancing their financial well-being and fostering self-reliance.

Through the Digital Naari platform, the uplifted banker didi can provide a diverse range of financial and digital services to the masses.

The banker didi will have the flexibility to offer services at her convenience in terms of time, location (from home/store), and product preferences.

These services that cater to rural women include cash withdrawal, bank account opening, money transfer, recharge, assurance (insurance + assets), credit, and e-commerce.

Currently, PayNearby has a network of over 10,000 women steering more than Rs 1000 crore of transaction annually. The Digital Naari platform aims to broaden this network by partnering with organisations, self-help groups, and individuals working towards promoting sustainable livelihood among rural women.

“It is our privilege to participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative. Our collaborations with Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), Grameen Foundation India, are helping countless women towards economic independence and societal recognition through our Digital Naari app," said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby.

Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, PayNearby, stated, "With ‘Digital Naari’ programme, we are sowing the seeds of strength, resilience, and self-reliance across the nation by giving every woman in the country a sustainable livelihood and an opportunity to lead life at her own terms. Sashakt Naari, Sashakt Desh.”