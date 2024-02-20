Skyroot Aerospace launches Kalpana Fellowship for women in space sector

Spacetech company Skyroot Aerospace has launched the Kalpana Fellowship designed specifically for women in the space sector.

The fellowship aims to encourage and empower the next generation of women engineers to expand their horizons in the space sector.

The women at Skyroot Aerospace

It will also provide a framework for women engineers to work hands-on with cutting edge space technology projects and advance in the profession through career opportunities at Skyroot.

The fellowship aims to foster creativity, innovation, and leadership pathways for women aspiring to make substantial contributions to the field, said the company, in a statement. It includes a monthly stipend, experiential learning, guidance from seasoned professionals, access to world-class infrastructure, and innovative technologies at Skyroot Aerospace, it added.

“We need more women in STEM and in the space sector, and women can bring in more innovation, creativity and impact. Therefore, we conceived the Kalpana Fellowship to provide exciting opportunities for women engineers to work on cutting-edge space projects, receive mentorship from top experts, and gain access to world-class infrastructure at Skyroot," said Pawan Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot.

Successful candidates will be provided with a monthly allowance for a year. Final-year students and recent graduates from relevant engineering disciplines are eligible to apply for the fellowship. The 2024 fellowship registration window is open now.

Selection is based on performance in a three-stage selection process, designed to identify and assess the mental and academic competencies essential for a Kalpana Fellow to achieve the fellowship's envisioned goals, the statement said.

Once the candidates complete their fellowship, exceptional and deserving ones among them will receive the opportunity to transition into full-time roles at the company.

Skyroot Aerospace has a team of 300 space professionals dedicated to developing cutting-edge space launch vehicles. It has the distinction of launching India’s first privately developed rocket into space.

“With exciting missions on the horizon and our relentless pursuit of disruptive technologies, the Kalpana Fellowship offers opportunities for talented space engineers to contribute to transformative advancements," said Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO of Skyroot.

"We have launched a dedicated website through which potential candidates can register for the fellowship, and our teams are reaching out to various educational institutions across India to build awareness and provide opportunity for a wider base of candidates to avail the opportunity," he added.