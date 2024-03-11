CashKaro launches campaign to celebrate female leadership

On International Women’s Day 2024, ﻿CashKaro﻿ launched its "ThinkWomen" campaign to recognise the leadership roles of female founders.





The campaign urged various brands to change their profile pictures to an image of their female founder, for the day. This was done for brands to collectively recognise the crucial role women play in the booming startup ecosystem and beyond.

The International Women's Day was celebrated across the world on March 8.

Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, of CashKaro and EarnKaro said, “International Women's Day marks a celebration of women's competence and achievements across diverse realms. Our ThinkWomen campaign is not just a tribute but a rallying call to empower women in all aspects of life."





She further added that qualities like unwavering determination, commitment, and pursuit of excellence make these women leaders effective decision-makers, including in entrepreneurship.





"This initiative celebrates the extraordinary potential of women and aims to inspire more ladies to embrace leadership roles confidently," she added.

CashKaro had invited prominent brands including Nykaa, SUGAR Cosmetics, Mamaearth, Kiro Beauty, and VLCC to participate in the campaign. The initiative was launched across the brand’s social media properties including Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube handles.





The campaign aimed to celebrate the growing number of women leaders who are changing the narrative of business being a male-dominated world while championing a more inclusive and diverse business landscape.

Founded by husband and wife duo Swati and Rohan Bhargava in April 2013, CashKaro is a one-stop destination for savings across over 1,500 ecommerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra etc. It is backed by Ratan Tata and VC firm Kalaari Capital.

EarnKaro is a social commerce app launched by ﻿CashKaro﻿ in 2019 that helps homemakers become financially independent just by sharing good shopping deals over social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others. In 2022, CashKaro secured Rs 130 crore in a Series C funding round led by Affle Global Pte Ltd (AGPL).