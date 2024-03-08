Women take responsibility in times of crisis but, when everything is going good, they walk like a spectator and life moves on, said CK Kumaravel, CEO and Co-founder of Naturals Salon, in a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder of YourStory Media.

“Every woman has potential but they get satisfied very easily. Why are you getting satisfied and why don't you have a big, large, wild dream?” he asked.

Kumaravel pointed out that the world has continuously conditioned women to play a secondary role. However, he believes authority and responsibilities are not given and women have to take them themselves.

He went on to say that girls often excel academically, with many topping their class in grades 10 and 12 and in college. However, as real-life responsibilities, such as marriage and motherhood, set in their presence in the workforce begins to decline. They seem to disappear from the workforce and resurface only around the age of 50.

“Society has conditioned women to think that their job is to take care of the house and cook food. I think the world will respect you when you become ambitious, dream big, and go out and achieve them,” he said.

He also emphasised that while relationships, family, and motherhood are important, prioritising self-care is crucial. Unfortunately, many women neglect this aspect, which poses a significant problem.

“First take care of yourself before assisting others. You are not here to assist others in life, and this needs to be (made) bold and clear,” he said.

Being financially independent

Highlighting the importance of financial independence, Kumaravel shared an anecdote. He recounted the time when he opened his company's eighth salon in Coimbatore, and his partner introduced him to a family living in Karur.

A lady from the family expressed interest in opening a franchise in Karur, prompting him to visit the location. Upon seeing the family’s luxury cars, he couldn't help but wonder why she wanted to open a franchise. However, a year after the franchise opened, she called him to express gratitude, revealing that she had made a profit of Rs 50,000.

She went on to explain that, despite coming from a rich family, she was required to account for every expense to her husband. However, the income from the franchise was her own hard-earned money, allowing her the freedom to spend it as she desired.

“The best fashion statement is standing on your own legs. Indian women do not have financial independence, and that is a problem. But if you flip it it becomes an opportunity and that is my business model,” he said.

Kumaravel mentioned that Naturals has 500 salons being run by women.

“I can proudly say that I have created house husbands,” he said.

He hoped that more women would become financially independent and also become entrepreneurs.

“My job is to sell women entrepreneurship. If every woman becomes an entrepreneur and financially independent, automatically Naturals will be taken care of,” he said.

“When it comes to entrepreneurship, there is no gender bias. It is a 24*7 and 365 days work. There is no work-life balance,” he added.

Most loved story Meet the champions of change at SheSparks 2024

Inspiring women

Kumaravel recalled that, in 1979 when he was just 10 years old, his father passed away. It was a challenging time for their family, but his mother stepped up, taking on the roles of both father and mother. She assured him that she would do everything in her power to ensure that her children grew up to be successful.

His mother instilled in her children a strong sense of values. Despite facing adversity, she managed to run multiple businesses successfully, including a factory, a bakery, a tailoring unit, and a manufacturing unit. She led a fulfilling and complete life, setting an inspiring example for them all.

Talking about the power of women, Kumaravel said that his mother and his wife were the inspiring women in his life. However, he also said that many secure and educated women lack self-belief and confidence.

Money gives you choice

Nearing the end of the discussion, he pondered over people’s relationship with money. He believes that people from a middle-class mindset have been taught that money is bad.

“Money is a beautiful thing. It gives you the choice of what dress to wear, where you can put your children to school, and more. But money is not everything. It is like fuel to your car. It is aimed at the journey, not at the destination. It is part of the transportation system,” he said.

He left the audience with the lesson that they should not chase money and instead make money chase them.