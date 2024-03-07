One in three working women open to egg freezing: Survey

Nearly 30% of working women are open to considering egg freezing as a viable option and 50% would consider it if they could learn a little more about it, according to a survey conducted by insurtech platform Plum.

The survey was conducted last month among 200 working women aged 25-45, residing in metro cities, to understand their awareness about egg freezing and its process.

A substantial 91% of women are willing to engage in discussions about egg freezing with their family and friends, although only 2% of working women have undergone the egg freezing procedure.

The study cited that egg-freezing decisions involve various factors such as age-related fertility concerns, relationship plans, career aspirations, financial considerations, insurance coverage, and personal health.

Dr Nupur Gupta, Director-Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and a senior gynaecologist from Plum Telehealth, said, “The average age of women opting for egg freezing is now 30-35 years due to declining fertility post-30s. Increased media awareness has led to a rise in inquiries, challenging previous taboos around discussing fertility issues.”

Dr Gupta addressed some of the concerns raised by survey participants, including success rates, potential health risks and side effects, lack of reliable resources, and emotional concerns about the process.

The women who participated in the survey highlighted concerns about cultural beliefs, reactions from families and friends, and high costs.

According to a statement by Plum, egg freezing with experts can achieve over 99% success and has minimal health risks. Experienced gynaecologists can bridge knowledge gaps and consulting a psychologist is recommended to address emotional aspects, added the statement.

“A comprehensive policy for working women can cover PCOS, pre- and post-natal care, maternity coverage, egg freezing, IVF, surrogacy and postpartum depression, contributing to a more inclusive and supportive work environment," said Shweta Shridhar, Lead Benefits Consultant at Plum.

"Our study states that 88% of working women want egg-freezing covered under their workplace holistic healthcare package. About 47% of them even stated that it would bring about job satisfaction and loyalty for the company," she added.