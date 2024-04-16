Only 8.3% among 2831 candidates in Phase 1 and 2 of elections are women: The Quantum Hub

Nearly a third of the constituencies have no women candidates in Phase 1 and 2 of the upcoming general elections, according to a factsheet by The Quantum Hub, a New Delhi-based public policy research and consulting firm.

The second part of a series of factsheets on 'Women in #Elections2024' by The Quantum Hub has also revealed that only 8.3% or 237 candidates among the 2,831 candidates are women in the first two phases of the election.

In the previous elections held in 2019, around 9% (726) of candidates were women. Despite the Women’s Reservation Bill that mandates a 33% representation of women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, this election has not seen parties fielding more women candidates.

The factsheet also said that while the representation of women candidates in the Lok Sabha elections has historically risen, it has never crossed 1,000 candidates.





The factsheet also revealed other important statistics. These include:





● Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have the highest number of women candidates in a single Lok Sabha Constituency.

● Out of 237 women candidates, 92 belong to unrecognised parties, followed by 87 independents. National parties have fielded 46 women candidates, while state parties have fielded only 12 women candidates in the first two phases.

● The Karur constituency in Tamil Nadu has the highest number of women candidates, 1 representing a national party and 6 independents.

● The BJP has the highest share of women candidates, followed by CPI (M), INC and BSP among the national parties that are contesting in at least 10 seats in Phase 1 and 2.





Elections to a total of 190 constituencies from 23 states and union territories will be held on April 19 (Phase 1) and 26 2024 (Phase 2). The data for this factsheet relates to these constituencies.





Aparajita Bharti, Founding Partner at TQH consulting said, “The low number of women candidates in this election too points to the need for quick implementation of one-third reservation of constituencies for women."





She added that the nature of competitive politics favours men organically as they are able to spend more time away from their families, have more control over assets, and have higher agency in making career decisions.





“Women need a leg up to be able to catch up with men in political representation," said Bharti.





Part three of the series will focus on 'Women in Manifestos', covering key promises for women by different parties qualitatively. Part four will examine voter turnout among women and any other significant trends observed during polling.