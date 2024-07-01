NHRC issues notices to Centre, TN government on Foxconn’s alleged gender discrimination

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of reported gender discrimination by Foxconn, a manufacturer of ﻿Apple﻿ devices in its assembly plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

A Reuters report had alleged that the company is excluding married women from working at the plant.

According to the report, a former HR executive at ﻿Foxconn﻿ India said that “verbal directions have been given to the Indian hiring agencies by the company in this regard. It is also stated that the company does not hire married women because of cultural issues and societal pressure.”

The Commission has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government asking for a detailed report on the matter within one week.

The Commission also noted that if the media reports stand true then there is a serious issue of discrimination against married women, which violates their right to equality and equal opportunity.

It emphasises in a press note that gender equality is not only required in the Indian constitution but also in international treaties and covenants, such as the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant of Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. These treaties also stand against discrimination on the basis of gender in any form of employment.

“It is the obligation of the state authorities to ensure that all companies follow the norms and regulations relating to labour laws and the right to health and dignity to any individual, including women, who are working in the supply chain of any production unit of the private sector,” the release added.

In light of the above, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Ola, said in a media briefing, “Women are more disciplined and dexterous. We will continue to hire women workforce within our facilities. We have no policies like Foxconn to not hire married women.”

According to the report, dozens of job ads and records of WhatsApp discussions reviewed by Reuters revealed that only unmarried women were eligible for assembly jobs. Additionally, a WhatsApp chat between a married candidate and the hiring agency of the company was also quoted in the report stating that when the candidate asked about the salary and childcare facility offered by the company, the response was "married (women) not allowed".

The company reportedly refuted the allegations of discrimination in employment based on marital status, gender, religion or any other form.