Women in tech: nurturing leaders to bridge the gap

Over time, women have made remarkable achievements in the tech industry. Figures like Ada Lovelace, known as the "Prophet of the Computer Age," have highlighted women's crucial role in driving tech innovation and envisioned their continued growth. While the proportion of women in tech has decreased to 32%—lower than in 1984—there is significant momentum toward positive change.

Efforts are underway to improve workplace culture, enhance promotion and leadership opportunities, and close gender pay gaps. However, it has been observed that 50% of women exit tech roles by age 35 and are reluctant to re-enter the field due to a lack of sufficient incentives—making it imperative to address the disparities women face in the tech world.

Tackling bias is the primary concern

In the tech industry, women often feel unsure of themselves and are perceived as less skilled than men due to ongoing gender biases and discrimination. Adding to the fire, microaggressions—subtle but hurtful and disrespectful actions, worsen this situation by making women feel unsafe and limiting their ability to express themselves or come up with new ideas.

Studies show that 78% of women who experience microaggressions change their appearance or behavior to cope. This negative atmosphere affects productivity and also undermines women's confidence, which makes it crucial to create a culture that promotes speaking up against microaggressions and disrespectful behaviour.

These conversations often lead to valuable learning and growth opportunities for all involved. In this case, senior leaders play an important role in setting the tone, demonstrating that addressing these issues openly is safe and essential. This proactive approach can diminish the impact of gender bias and discrimination by fostering a more inclusive and supportive workplace environment.

There's still a pay gap

The challenges didn't stop here; women in tech also face pay disparities, as 38% of women express discontent with their compensation, compared to 33% of men. Contrary to the stereotypes that women prioritise benefits and flexibility over pay, most prioritise compensation.

For this disparity, the remedy lies in negotiating for equal pay and looking for career advancement opportunities. This involves researching industry salaries, readying for negotiations, and advocating for fair treatment. Through assertive negotiation, women can play a pivotal role in reducing the gender pay gap and propelling their careers forward in the tech industry.

Women's unyielding quest for leadership

It's common for people to work in fields unrelated to their studies, but the numbers for women in tech are particularly troubling. Only 38% of women who majored in a technology discipline are currently working in the field. This consistent trend, known as the "leaky pipeline," highlights the difficulty of retaining women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) jobs after they graduate with the same degree. Often, retention issues are related to workplace culture and inclusivity. Recruiting women for IT roles is one thing, but organisations must be inclusive and equitable to ensure women remain in these positions.

The tech industry has been predominantly male for decades, making it hard for women to have mentorship. Due to this, they face inequality in promotions to managerial or leadership roles, ultimately hampering their career advancement. This issue isn't limited to the tech industry; gender disparities are common in fields like tax and customs, especially in leadership roles. As a result of this 'broken rung,' women often feel less connected to their organization's overall mission and fall behind.

How to fix this "broken rung?"

Companies need to track who is nominated for and who receives promotions to uncover inequities in the promotions process. Using an intersectional lens allows employers to identify and address women's obstacles, revealing otherwise invisible gaps and refining promotion processes.

Leaders should implement safeguards to ensure fair application of evaluation criteria and prevent bias in decision-making. Additionally, a proper format should be established for explaining the rationale behind those evaluations so that it is less likely to make snap judgments or rely on biased gut feelings.

While there has been a notable increase in the presence of women in C-suite positions, rising from 17 to 28% since 2015, there's still a significant gap in the middle of the pipeline. However, there is a growing momentum for diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. This momentum is evidenced by calls for greater transparency in hiring and promotion practices, alongside a heightened awareness of the significance of representation.

Thus, recognisng the accomplishments of women in tech, establishing robust mentorship and sponsorship programs, creating opportunities for self-development, and challenging conventional gender norms are crucial steps toward shaping a more inclusive and equitable future. Companies should also focus on employee resource groups, such as dedicated groups focused on the advancement of women, to support these initiatives effectively. By committing to these actions, businesses can pave the way for a more diverse and dynamic tech industry.

(Deepti Gaiki is the Director of Security of Avalara India)

