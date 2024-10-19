[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Saloni Anand is treating hair loss with passion and science

Saloni Anand's passion for health and wellness was seeded early on, and she grew up learning from her mother, a gynecologist and her father, who worked in a pharmaceutical company. They inculcated in her the transformative impact of care and the importance of efficient systems in promoting public health.

Anand’s first steps into the professional world saw her working in brand marketing, where she cultivated a deep understanding of consumer behaviour. However, it was her personal experiences that guided her towards entrepreneurship.

Her husband and co-founder of Traya, Altaf Saiyed, suffered from hair loss—a struggle that resonated deeply with both of them. The couple decided to find a solution that went beyond products available in the market, and instead, explored an intersection of Ayurveda, allopathy, and nutrition.

As they started developing treatments for chronic issues like hypothyroidism, PCOD, and infertility, they assembled a team of doctors and dived deep into the science behind the conditions to see if Ayurveda, allopathy, and nutritional science could work in tandem at a molecular level to treat these problems.

While conducting research and gathering consumer insights, they realised hair loss was a common problem.

“Hair loss was more than just a cosmetic concern. It was deeply personal, affecting self-esteem and mental health, especially because it's a visible issue—one that people face daily,” Anand tells HerStory.

"People thought hair regrowth was impossible. We decided to change that perception," she adds.

The drive behind Traya

In the early stages, the couple worked with a small group of 55 individuals, not friends or family, but people who responded to an online call to try their experimental treatments.

These individuals followed customised regimens incorporating Ayurveda, allopathy, and a diet plan. Anand and Saiyed personally followed up with each participant, guiding them through the process.

By the end of 2019, they saw solid results—35 of those participants experienced significant hair regrowth, says Anand. It became a turning point for her. "We had something in hand that the biggest players in the hair care industry didn’t," says Anand.

Setting the founding stone for Traya was the principle that customisation was key. “Causes of hair fall vary from person to person. We realised our solution wasn’t going to be a quick fix but a long-term commitment that took five to six months to show visible results,” says Anand.

By 2020, the company was ready to scale, but the timing coincided with the pandemic, which turned out to be a boon for Traya. "It gave us the time to refine our approach and shift entirely online," says Anand. The pandemic also normalised virtual consultations, making it easier for Traya to connect with customers without the need for physical interactions.

This shift allowed the brand to reach more people, even those in smaller towns in Uttar Pradesh, where Traya now sees its largest customer base.

Challenges along the way

Traya’s early days were however not without challenges. The company’s journey from zero to Rs 1 crore in monthly revenue was slow and difficult.

"We were doing something different, telling people that they couldn’t just buy a product off the shelf," says Anand. "They had to take a long test, upload pictures, and trust us to customise a kit for them."

In the early stages, Anand and Saiyed often had to personally explain the process to each customer, which made scaling difficult. However, as word-of-mouth spread and results became clear, growth accelerated too. Within just nine months, Traya’s revenue surged from Rs 1 crore per month to Rs 20 crore per month.

Today, Traya generates over Rs 300 crore in revenue and has more than 10 lakh people using its products. "We’ve had customers who told us that their hair loss was ruining their lives—affecting their self-esteem, their social lives, even their marriages," says Anand. "But when they see results, it changes everything."

Message to women

Anand’s advice to women aspiring to enter this space is clear: "Don’t start a business just to be an entrepreneur. Do it because you’re passionate about solving a real problem. There will be pivots, there will be challenges, but passion is what will keep you going," says Anand.

She also shares her philosophy on health as a marker of growing in this space. "I see hairfall as a health issue, not a beauty issue," she says. "The day people understand that hair loss is linked to gut health, stress, and overall wellbeing, not just the lack of a good shampoo, we will have won the battle."