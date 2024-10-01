TN govt sets up task force to bring down maternal mortality

The Government of Tamil Nadu has set up a task force to bring down the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the State from the existing rate of 45.5 per 1 lakh live births to below 10 in the next two years. The task force will be headed by the Health Secretary and will have experts and representatives from the Indian Medical Association, WHO and UNICEF, among other bodies, as part of it.

The task force will introduce a new and robust Pre-Birth Planning Mechanism (PBPM) to seal gaps in provision of critical care for pregnant women both in Government and private sector, said IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

According to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) data, Tamil Nadu’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) recorded a significant drop during 2023-24, declining by over six points to reach 45.5 per one lakh live births.

The major causes of the state's maternal mortality rate include postpartum hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, sepsis, and heart disease. The state aims to prevent 80% of these deaths through pre-birth planning and improving medical infrastructure. Guided by the Additional Chief Secretary and other senior members in health, social welfare, and education, the task force will handle real-time monitoring, medical protocol implementation, and infrastructure strengthening, with a special priority on maternal and postpartum care.

The task force will also implement strategies such as screening maternal risk conditions, improving care coordination, augmenting resources, and initiating public awareness campaigns. It will focus on areas such as family welfare, cardiovascular care, and infections.