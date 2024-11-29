Despite the progress we have made in science and technology, women achievers continue to remain a small number. Often, traditional patriarchal values and gender-regressive norms stifle women’s ability to achieve success in their careers.

However, women’s leadership both in the corporate world and political area is critical to achieve unhindered progress and economic growth. But unfortunately, women’s leadership, particularly in the corporate world, lacks enough representation.

Data suggests that women’s ambitions have long been suppressed by a limited set of possibilities and opportunities offered to them from a young age. This is not to say that there are no successful women who fought the odds to achieve greatness.

Equal opportunities for better gender representation

Women who make to leadership roles in any walk of life often encounter unfair competition, micro-aggressions, pay gaps, unseen barriers, and exclusion from important decision-making spaces. These realities continued unchallenged even today.

As a result, they continue to bear the weight of expectations, such as the primary responsibility for domestic duties, lack of pathways to return to the workforce, gender stereotypes, absence of mentors, and the influence of popular culture. These are the enablers of deeply entrenched regressive norms, creating a gender-regressive society.

What can we do to consistently break these cycles? Does having more women in leadership change the landscape? Leadership, when shaped by feminist values, can help dismantle entrenched power structures. Feminist leadership does not merely seek to insert women into the existing system—it seeks to redefine leadership altogether, moving away from power-centric, individual-led models toward nurturing, collaborative, and collective decision-making.

Better gender representation at workplaces can potentially pave the way for inclusive, equal-opportunity environments where women, like men, can thrive and flourish without carrying the burden of regressive gender-norms.

Promoting feminist leadership: why do we need this?

A feminist leadership approach emphasises breaking away from hegemonic norms. Further, it creates and fosters a flexible, evolving leadership style that rejects rigid, patriarchal power structures. The aim is to promote connectedness, respect, and belonging. This can be achieved by recognising the need for collaboration and shared responsibilities. Leadership needs to be understood in a whole new context today. It is no longer about exercising authority and control over others. Instead, it should be viewed as building a space where all voices are heard and valued. Feminist leadership advocates and thrives on the following beliefs:

Leadership isn’t about the leader anymore

At the heart of feminist leadership is the understanding that leadership is not about the leader alone. Leaders must embrace vulnerability, trust their colleagues, and cultivate an environment where every person is empowered to contribute to the collective goal. Sharing leadership responsibilities and accountability is key—team members should feel equally invested in the success of their projects and the organization. Leadership is shared when individuals hold accountability roles, raise concerns, propose innovations, and take responsibility for successes and failures alike.

Shared leadership

This shared leadership model works when built on trust, transparency, and open communication. Creating a safe space where team members feel comfortable expressing their ideas, raising concerns, and taking initiative is essential. Leadership, in this sense, is not about being perfect or always having the answers—it's about embracing a journey of learning and growth, both individually and collectively.

Nurturing future leaders

Additionally, nurturing future leaders is a crucial element of this approach. Mentorship plays a pivotal role, particularly for women, whose career progress is often hampered by the lack of mentors and opportunities. Studies show that women, especially those in marginalised groups, have fewer opportunities to be mentored. In male-dominated environments, the absence of sympathetic mentors can stifle growth, leaving women without the support they need to advance.

Fostering leadership through mentorship is vital for breaking these barriers. Building a culture of growth, open communication, and mutual support creates an environment where individuals can thrive. It’s about growing together, learning from one another, and ensuring that the leadership of the future is inclusive, diverse, and collaborative.

In the end, leadership with feminist values is not about following traditional models of success. It is about challenging the status quo, embracing vulnerability, and creating spaces where leadership is shared, and individuals are empowered to lead together. It is a journey that redefines success—one that centres on inclusivity, empathy, and collective empowerment for all.

(Sohini Bhattacharya is CEO of Breakthrough)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)