Women in the Digital Economy Fund launches new round of funding to accelerate digital inclusion for women

The Women in the Digital Economy Fund in India has launched its first round of support, offering grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000, to accelerate digital inclusion for women across India.

WiDEF in India is a joint effort between USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Reliance Foundation to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide. It is managed by the GSMA Foundation with support from the global WiDEF managing consortium.

The new initiative aims to support organisations that address critical barriers that prevent women from accessing and using the internet, according to a press statement. Barriers include access and affordability, relevant products and tools, literacy and digital skills, and safety and security.

This round will support Indian non-profits, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale solutions that can significantly increase digital inclusion for women, improve women’s livelihoods, economic security, and resilience, the release added.

The funding aims to scale solutions that have demonstrated, through credible evidence, that they can drive digital inclusion for women and significantly close the gender digital divide in their context.

The solutions should address at least two of the following priority areas:

Improved access: Enhancing women’s access to affordable, reliable, and secure internet and devices

Relevant products and tools: Developing and scaling digital tools that meet the specific needs of women

Digital literacy and skills: Strengthening women’s digital skills to participate effectively in the digital economy

Safety and security: Addressing online harassment and improving digital safety measures to ensure secure online participation for women.

"This new round is an exciting opportunity to support entities in India who are working to address the complex barriers women face to accessing and using the internet. Through this round we will help to scale efforts to address the gender digital divide, delivering significant social and economic benefits" said Claire Sibthorpe, Head of Digital Inclusion, GSMA.

“Through WiDEF, Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative, evidence-based solutions to advance digital inclusion at scale in India. This marks another step forward in our continued work on bridging the gender digital divide to enhance lives and livelihoods, and to accelerate India and the world’s journey towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO Reliance Foundation.

The new round of funding from WiDEF comes at a time when India’s digital ecosystem is expanding rapidly and flourishing.

"Through this funding initiative, the US government is supporting both the growth of India’s digital infrastructure and the incredible potential of women across India to contribute to an even more successful future. By partnering with local organisations to address and overcome the barriers that limit women’s access to digital resources, we are helping foster an inclusive economy that benefits everyone," said USAID Mission Director to India, Steven G. Olive.

The fund is open to Indian entities, including small-and-medium-sized for-profit enterprises (with fewer than 250 employees) and non-profits with a valid FCRA licence.

Applications for funding close on January 13, 2025, at 18:00 IST. Successful applicants will receive financial support, technical assistance, opportunities to participate in bootcamps and learning exchanges, and access to advisory services. The selected projects will run for 15 to 18 months. More information about eligibility and how to apply is available at https://widef.global/funding.