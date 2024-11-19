How women founders are using incubator support to build scalable tech startups

In recent years, India’s startup ecosystem has seen an incredible surge in women entrepreneurs, who are overcoming systemic barriers to build scalable, tech-driven ventures. These founders are addressing critical challenges in sectors like healthcare, education, and sustainability. What’s driving this shift? Beyond their resilience and vision, incubators have become essential enablers, providing the resources, mentorship, and networks that women-led startups need to thrive.

Breaking barriers: The rise of women entrepreneurs

India’s entrepreneurial landscape has transformed rapidly, with women-led businesses now accounting for over 15.7 million enterprises—around 20% of all businesses. These ventures are not only contributing to the economy but are also revolutionizing industries with innovative technologies. Yet, the path to success for women entrepreneurs is often challenging. A 2023 NASSCOM report revealed that women-led startups in India receive just 7% of venture capital funding, exposing a significant funding gap. Furthermore, women often lack access to vital industry networks, mentorship, and leadership opportunities—key ingredients for scaling a business.'

Despite these hurdles, women are making strides in diverse sectors like fintech, healthtech, agritech, and edtech. According to a Bain & Company report, women entrepreneurs could create 150-170 million jobs in India by 2030, positioning them as critical drivers of economic growth and innovation.

Incubators: building the pathways to success

Incubators have emerged as crucial partners for women founders, offering infrastructure and funding, mentorship, leadership training, and valuable industry connections. These organisations are creating ecosystems where women can access tools and networks needed to scale their tech ventures.

WE Hub, India’s first state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs based in Hyderabad, Telangana, has made raised Rs 177 crore in funding, incubating 6,376 startups and SMEs. This initiative ensures that urban and rural women have access to equal opportunities.

Similarly, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore has played a pivotal role, supporting over 23,000 women entrepreneurs, creating more than 2,000 jobs and incubating over 590 ventures.

Incubators like AIC Nalanda at BITS Pilani and CIIE.CO at IIM Ahmedabad helps women develop innovative startups across sectors like healthcare and sustainability. IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is championing deep-tech ventures, such as GUVI, a women-founded edtech platform that promotes vernacular learning. These incubators play a critical role in supporting women-led tech startups by providing not just capital, but also expertise and connections.

Success stories: women founders changing the tech landscape

The real impact of incubators is reflected in the success stories of women founders. Monitra Healthcare, co-founded by Aparna Bhogu and supported by T-Hub, based in Hyderabad, is advancing AI-powered cardiac monitoring solutions for underserved populations. HESA, co-founded by Hema Nandiraju and supported by T-Hub is a transformative platform that empowers rural communities in India by connecting them to opportunities, resources, and services that foster social and economic inclusion.

YourDOST, co-founded by Richa Singh and incubated at NSRCEL is a mental health platform breaking the stigma around mental health in India. Similarly, S4S Technologies, supported by Villgro, empowers over 10,000 farmers with solar-powered food dryers, addressing food waste and promoting sustainability.

Scaling support for women entrepreneurs

To maximise the potential of women founders, incubators must focus on several key areas:

Bridging the funding gap: Women-focused funds, like the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, are essential to fuel growth. Incubators must build funding pipelines that connect women entrepreneurs with investors who see value in diversity and innovation.

Creating inclusive leadership networks: Incubators should foster communities where women can exchange ideas, access markets, and collaborate on innovative solutions. A strong network of mentors and peers is transformative for women founders.

Championing policy reforms: Supporting policies like tax incentives, reduced compliance burdens, and special grants for women-led startups is crucial. Incubators must work with policymakers to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs.

Scaling capacity-building programs: Incubators must offer specialised training in emerging technologies, leadership, and business operations to help women founders build the skills they need to scale their ventures.

Promoting diversity in innovation: Encouraging women-led startups in traditionally male-dominated fields, such as deep-tech, AI, and sustainability, is essential. Incubators can help break these barriers by facilitating collaborations with academic institutions and research organisations.

Empowering women founders for a brighter future

The future for women entrepreneurs in India is bright, but continued support from incubators, investors, and policymakers is vital. By addressing funding gaps, building networks, and advocating for supportive policies, incubators can help women scale their tech startups, creating lasting societal and economic change.

On this Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, we celebrate the resilience and vision of women founders and the critical role incubators play in empowering them. Together, we can create an ecosystem where women lead India’s startup revolution, setting benchmarks for innovation, inclusion, and equitable growth.

(Sujit Jagirdar is Interim CEO, T-Hub)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)