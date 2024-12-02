Activewear brand Blissclub launches FreeDame, a range of comfortable innerwear

From a single SKU of a pair of black leggings, activewear brand Blissclub has, over the past four years, grown to include 40 products—now popular among women across age groups.

Now, Blissclub has expanded its range with the launch of FreeDame—an innerwear collection.

FreeDame’s entry is a bold move in a market cluttered with different brands. The company created the new brand following an internal survey that revealed nearly 94% of women are dissatisfied with their bras due to issues like chafing, spillage, and digging straps, and 90% are unhappy with their panties due to visible panty lines and poor-quality elastics.

“When we started Blissclub, we wanted to build ‘technical’ products that were comfortable. Innerwear is the most technical garment and the most uncomfortable garment. So, if you put a two-by-two matrix of need for comfort and technique, this was the biggest problem we could solve,” Minu Margeret, Founder of Blissclub, tells HerStory.

She believes that one can build a great bra or any garment with additional touch points like the number of trims, cups, fabrics, elastics, and felts—around 12 factors go into making a single bra.

“Our one-liner underlines our concept—freedom is bras built by women for women to free women. Most women think of or remove their bras the moment they reach home. Blissclub is building a bra she can sleep in. Comfort is the top priority,” she says.

According to Margeret, every garment in the FreeDame collection is designed for every body shape and size, offering a perfect balance of comfort, support, and invisibility.

“It’s unbelievable that women have metal underwires digging into their skin throughout the day. We wanted to re-engineer this completely. So, all FreeDame bras are designed for insane support without the underwire,” she adds.

The brand is also solving for smaller-chested and large-chested women, removing the need for the underwire yet offering support.

“In terms of undies, Blissclub takes into account women’s need for comfort and choice of cotton—seamless underwear invisible under her clothes. Built for India’s humidity, the second underwear is actually perforated,” Margeret elaborates.

As part of the launch, Blissclub launched a campaign featuring three films and a bold social experiment that addresses women’s struggle with traditional innerwear, likening them to “cages of the 21st century.”

The primary film highlights how uncomfortable innerwear can feel like cages and can restrict women. The second focuses on how bra lines and panty lines disrupt the clean look of outfits. The third film addresses the pain and hassle of alternatives like boob tape, which women end up using to support not just their chest but also the bottom.

All films end with how FreeDame is a better alternative for women wanting freedom, comfort, and convenience.

As part of the campaign, Blissclub also initiated a unique social experiment to shed light on the discomfort women experience daily. The video features an experiment where three men wore bras for five hours while performing regular tasks. The film documenting this experience captures their surprise at the physical challenges and discomfort women endure.

The FreeDame range is now available on Blissclub’s website and offers three bras and three panties.

Blissclub’s evolution through the years has been noteworthy. The innerwear company started as a safe space for women to share, motivate, and discuss their fitness journey through events and fitness challenges before it launched its first product.

It also included a 21-day Bliss challenge—the largest yoga class for women in India—Margaret says.

“I think making activewear accessible to more women, our mission to spread happiness through movement, and enabling women’s journey in leading an active lifestyle are the reasons we have expanded into so many products in various price points,” she explains.

Today, the brand is going places—from starting as a website-first business to selling on different marketplaces to 14 physical stores, including three in Bengaluru, four in Mumbai, two in Hyderabad, two in Delhi-NCR, one each in Indore, Surat, and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the founder agrees that driving an activewear brand has its own set of challenges.

“Building technical garments and the expectation of having the same quality batch after batch is important. It’s also a challenge to continue to invest in building high-quality products to make them more accessible. As we scale, we have to build systems and processes and invest in quality more,” she adds.

Going forward, Margaret aims to explore products for different levels of movement and launch premium collection ranges for active wear.