Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' receives two Golden Globe nominations

Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" on Monday secured two nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture.

The film, which made history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has been garnering awards and nominations as Hollywood gears up for its annual awards season that culminates with Oscars.

At the Golden Globes, "All We Imagine As Light", about two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai and their friend, a cook, will compete with "Emilia Perez" (France), "The Girl With the Needle" (Poland), "I'm Still Here" (Brazil), "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (US) and the "Vermiglio" (Italy) in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category.

In the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globes, Kapadia will compete with "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat of "The Substance", Edward Berger of "Conclave", "Emilia Perez" director Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker for "Anora".

Kapadia's feature debut has received a lot of international acclaim since it premiered at Cannes where it not only registered the second best award, but was also one of the best reviewed movies.

The 39-year-old director, a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has previously directed acclaimed short film "Afternoon Clouds" and docu-feature "A Night of Knowing Nothing".

Though the movie was not selected as India's official entry for the Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category, it is expected to fetch nominations at the Oscars in general categories.

Just recently, the movie was named the Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

"All We Imagine As Light" claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

The film is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media released the film across India in November.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Kapadia’s film explores love and friendship in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses — Prabha and Anu — and their friend Parvati.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 in Los Angeles.