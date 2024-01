असम सरकार ने ग्रामीण महिला उद्यमियों को सशक्त बनाने के लिए शुरू की ये योजना

Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet



✅Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman



✅ Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs



