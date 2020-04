गुजरात की कंपनी ने बनाया 6 गुना सस्ता वेंटिलेटर, राज्य सरकार को देगी 1 हज़ार यूनिट

1000 Ventilators will be donated to Gujarat govt, by Rajkot based Jyoti CNC.



The company developed ventilator 'Dhaman-1' in just 10 days which costs ₹1 lakh against ₹6 lakh priced per piece in the market



Company can manufacture 10units/ day & 3 have already been given to govt pic.twitter.com/TT8UhmlETm