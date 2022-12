इस वित्त वर्ष में अब तक 67% ज्यादा इनकम टैक्स रिफंड हुए जारी, जानें कैसे चेक करते हैं स्टेटस

Speedy issue of Refunds!



66.92% higher refunds issued upto 30th Nov., 2022 during FY 2022-23 compared to the corresponding period in 2021.



Refunds amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh crore issued between 1st April, 2022 to 30th Nov., 2022.#NotJustFinance#AatmanirbharForGrowth pic.twitter.com/xfJgrMSNfQ