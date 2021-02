'माउंटेनमैन' दशरथ मांझी से प्रेरित होकर इस शख्स ने 15 वर्षों में लगाए 10 हजार पेड़

Bihar: A man says he has planted around 10,000 trees, mostly of Guava, on barren land in Belaganj area of Gaya in past 15 years



"I'm deeply inspired by Dashrath Manjhi. Once he visited my home & asked me to plant trees here. So I took up this task," says Satyendra Manjhi (12.02) pic.twitter.com/gV88BdvvMH