मलेशिया के इस शख्स ने अपने इस खास कारनामे से हासिल किया ग़िनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever seen anything like this before?! ⁣ ⁣ The most eggs stacked is 3 and was achieved by Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel (Yemen), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 10 April 2020.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Mohammed Abelhameed was able to identify each egg's centre of mass and stack them exactly so that the combined centre of mass of the three eggs was situated directly above the very small base of the stack. This required high concentration, patience and practice - do you have what it takes to break the record?! Please don't waste any eggs! 🍳🥚❤️️⁣ ----------------------------------------------------⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #eggs #egg #eggstack #records #malaysia #video #cool #food