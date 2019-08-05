10 Best Work From Home options for Housewives

The evolution of jobs in modern India has made it possible for women to work from home especially for housewives and mom, who would like to give some part of a day to themselves, which in turn helps them gain self-confidence and a sense of independence. Gone are the times when women had no opportunities of improving their career and rather taking care of the family. Multitasking is the latest phenomena.

Now let’s look at the various option from which women can choose what suits them the best as per their expertise.

1.Food and Catering

Today, more than half of the urban community is deprived of home-cooked food. So, if cooking has been your passion, you could start a Tiffin service or a catering service and earn well by pursuing your passion. This is such an option that does not demand any eligibility, so it is one of the most suitable and best choices for women who love to try distinctive versions of their culinary skills and are not very qualified.

2.Freelancer

Freelancing is an excellent means to earn while you are at home. Be it writing, photography, scriptwriting, animated video production or any other field that is of your interest, this business is quite successful these days and enables you to manage without compromising on other important matters in life.

3.Data entry jobs

Those who are not very qualified or are freshers in a career they want to pursue, this is one of the very good options you could go for. Data entry jobs are usually looked down upon. But people who serve in the area can appreciate the true significance of a data entry operator. The job primarily involves data transcription and encoding.





4. Selling Self Made products

Women having a unique talent of making things like soaps.candles, paintings, pickles, sauces, jams, etc. can start taking orders and prepare at home on a small scale.

This is one of the several famous works at home jobs carried up by housewives in India and foreign countries. The best part is that this work can be managed within the comforts of your house without compromising on anything else. Also could just sell off your talent at a good price. These skills, after all, are very expensive and rare.

5.Tutoring or Counselling

Conducting tutions has been one of the oldest work from home jobs, women resort to. But times have changed quite a bit in today. Tutoring is not only restricted or confined to children or young students. But it also involves counseling for the parents or career guidance as well. The idea of work from home jobs have not only facilitated the housewives to magnify their skills, but also spreads to senior citizens, who desire to earn an additional income for the family. There are multiple home-based job opportunities that could assist you to earn extra income for the family and satisfy your passion.





6.Blogging Jobs

If you have a good aptitude for writing, then blogging could just the best option for you. Thinking what to blog about? So here we may say that there are endless. You could also blog about your daily life, to begin with. This could encourage other women, which might benefit them in their lives. Or, you could blog about your vacation or trips around the world, food, fashion tips and tricks, culture and so. You could blog about anything you are enthusiastic about. Just look around, there is content universally!

7.Art and Craft Artist

Schools and colleges may be investing lesser time and resources on art and craft classes, but art courses are much-in-demand online. More children are now turning to online video hosting sites like YouTube and online learning sites like Udemy and Skillshare to learn the art. From painting and sketching to DIY crafts and recycling skills, online tutorials are a great place to showcase your talent, especially if you want to pass on your skills to the next generation. You may also use digital techniques like youtube videos to demonstrate various methods in fine art.

8.Foreign Language Content

Foreign language education is now becoming more and more popular among people who visit out of the country for work. Several countries like Germany and Mexico demand even temporary residents be fluent in their regional language. People resort to Online classes for learning foreign languages since they cannot spare the time to attend full-time courses. If you are extremely well-versed in a foreign language and have a skill for teaching the same, then this type of job is perfect for you.





9.Content Research

You can also start researching and analyzing existing artifacts on various subjects or topics. Companies that create online learning courses usually need subject matter specialists or experts to research content and pick out the best material relating in the course to offer. As a content researcher, you will use your time looking up courses offered around the world in particular subjects. It is the ideal option for those interested in analysis, research, reading and accustoming global curriculum to India.

10.Fitness or Yoga Coach

If you have a deep inclination towards health and fitness then you can choose to become a fitness trainer or yoga coach. Take classes at home or opting for personal training has become an in-thing these days as more and more people moving towards adopting a healthy lifestyle and exercising.

So its rightly said that women’s dream can be conquered anytime and at any age if you have a willingness to achieve your dreams, even after having a family.

Nowadays there a numerous avenues available for women willing to work from home. Only thing is after shortlisting or finalizing the idea or option if you get idea validation done from various platforms, it gives your mental satisfaction that you are moving into the right direction.