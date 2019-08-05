10 Unknown Facts About The History Of Graphic Design





The lust for content is definitely in vogue, nowadays. Be it in media or for business there is a certain factor which complements it. In fact, this aspect comes even before the content materials on the priority list since it has the potential to grab the sight of the audience and intrigue them. The art of visual representation and illustration feeds the eye and has the power to either attract or repel potential customers. And this art is just not confined to the medieval methods, obviously, given the technology ready-at-hand.





The pieces of equipment are modern and the tools which the graphic designers employ are sophisticated. So, the art or illustration that develops is much more prominent and, not to mention, quite contemporary. However, now, people speak of it largely, but the desire to know the facts about their history have never crossed most minds. Here, we mark the in-depth history and not just the surface one. And hence, there are yet certain secrets or unknown information regarding the history of Graphic Design.





This article aims to bring back the time when certain tools were discovered and other such primitive facts. So, it is a delightful read for the designers or aspiring designers to walk back and know certain things that they overlooked. This in-depth study is of the Graphic Design history is a product of heavy and absolute research into it. In this piece, you get to know all about the design which has the power to inspire and entice the onlookers.





Also, it can influence people which can be a prolific benefit for any business enterprise. However, from the beginning till the present day, know the on goings thoroughly. For the convenience of the readers, we have portrayed the events in the history of Graphic Design in a chronological manner so as to maintain the delightful aspect of a story.





What Exactly Is A Graphic Design?





As we promised, this entire study intends to render a comprehensive study into such design techniques. Now, moving on to our discussion, the heading of this section is one of the most commonly asked questions. Yes, most know that it is somehow associated with art, but the entire meaning and purpose of Graphic Designing is not thoroughly clear to them. So, let us first begin with the basic definition of it. And only then can we branch out to the critical aspects.





It is, basically, the art and the work of choosing and organizing visual components, for instance, typography, symbols, colors, and images in order to conveys certain message to the readers or audience. At times, Graphics Designing goes by a more thoughtful as well as artful name: Visual Communications. Such a name encompasses diverse interpretations and keeps the possibilities open.





Also, the name is more appropriate since it is a fraction of the massive realm of art and humanities. The term marks its function of providing a shape or form. For instance, a book’s design, logo designing, an advertisement or a website is the task of Graphics Designing to render a visual aspect, feeding the eye, to written information.





The dictionary definition is necessary for young enthusiasts to know since they can have a basic understanding of it. The areas where it is operational and the significance and relevance of incorporating such illustrations make it apparent for them. Once the basic idea is at hand, you can head to the purpose and power of it.





Also, the technique of creating such designs is an interesting discussion in itself. And this requires not just the skillful hand, but also a witty mind in order to stand out from the crowd. However, now that the meaning and function are well set into your minds, a brief discussion of the impact that it creates is yet to take place.





The Power Of Graphic Designing:





Words have the power to move if they are carefully and measurably woven into a sentence with artful techniques. And so is the visual arts which possess the power to primarily attract or even repel the onlookers. With smart monotone, themes, and fonts, such an art can be highly beneficial to a business because of its power to captivate the audience.





Hence, it is an art which requires critical imagination for sending out the message to the people. Professional designers tend to merge the verbal and visual components in a certain fashion keeping in mind the limits and the restrictions which, in fact, gives the idea a proper form. Also, it is the designer or, so to say, the visual communicator, who is liable for conveying a certain message to the masses.





Now, it is not a matter of astonishment that there are plenty of Graphics Designers which diverse businesses incorporate for advertising and marketing strategies. But, this time, it is necessary to make the most of your imagination and wisdom to create something unique that can set you out from the basic crowd that employes mainstream techniques and ideas. For establishing a recognized identity, one must incorporate certain aspects which can move the people.





Sarcasm can very well contribute towards developing a distinctive graphic design. And incorporating such ideas require the sense of reception in the person creating it. A sense of wit and wisdom is necessary for the product to be effective. In this way, such art and illustration can inspire as well as influence the audience with just a form. Now, we can assume that you have an idea regarding the power that Visual Communications possess.





It is not confined to merely having the ability to paint, sketch or draw. The more mind you put into creating a visual representation or an illustration, the more vibrant and intriguing it becomes to the onlookers. So, start perceiving things differently and with a sense of skepticism.





The History Of Graphic Designing: The Evolution





The transformation of Graphic Design is associated with the requirements for technological innovations, visual imagination as well as communication and social needs. There exists a prolonged history beginning from the primitive to the modern times. Yes, the tradition of developing a surfeit of graphic designs existed in diverse forms. From here, we set out our journey to explore the history of Graphic Designing.





The Ancient Time





Beginning from the manuscripts in Ancient Greece, Egypt, and China, with time, designing in graphics have evolved. With the changing requirements and demands of people, the changes have entered into the technological advancements as well. For instance, in the 15th Century, printing presses and book production brought about fresh dimensions and outlook to the designs. The typesetters and compositors began designing and developing the pages as they arranged the type.





The 19th Century





Next, at the beginning of the 19th Century, with the development of technological advancements, the art of Graphic Designing turned into a profession. Also, the job profile required a certain specialization because of the involvement of industrialization, technology, as well as commercial possibilities. Another major development, during that time, is that the design started to take the shape of a brilliant medium for communication. It became so prominent that it had to be segregated into a separate department in the business. The development of this field was so popular that organizations which dealt with advertising, magazines, as well as publishers began employing professional art directors.





The Art Directors





The function of art directors was to inspect and ensure transparent visual communication by arranging all the visual components as a single creative unit. But, how did the term Graphic Design come into existence? In the year 1922, a typographer, William A. Dwiggins coined the term for this emerging field of visual communication. So, in a nutshell, we can say, that it was in the 19th Century that the scope for designing opened up and extended its potentials.





The 20th Century

With time, technological advancements grew and started to develop. The next century witnessed further developments in technology which assisted in expanding and growing the art of Graphic Design immensely. It was during this time that the designers began developing designs for magazines. And their art and rendered an entirely distinctive appeal thanks to the involvement of art. Also, the race to be noticed, and recognized, was an essential factor for the printing agencies to hire Graphic Designers.





With their skills and talent, they gave a fresh and innovative appearance to the posters. The constant experimentation only made their craft stronger and their illustrations more powerful. Colors, typefaces, and images were their field of constant experimentation in order to create a distinctive and innovative design for posters which possess the ability to communicate an event or a brand message visually.





This field of designing which also helps in marketing a business is exciting since it is interactive too. The designs, with time, evolved into something that engaged the audience and conveyed a business message through communicating visually to the relevant audience.





The 21st Century





During the 21st Century, the profession of Graphic Designing evolved to be a recognized and reputed global profession. That is due to the massive spreading of technology worldwide. The realm of the Graphic Design is similar to an ocean pregnant with a surfeit of secrets. Its evolution in the past decade has been developing at a dramatic speed. It appears as if there has been an epidemic among Graphic Designers to set out and seek fresh and innovative concepts and ideas. All aimed to effectively market a business and make them stand distinctive from the rest of the mainstream crowd. They desire to create and form designs that would possess the ability to leave a deep imprint on their prospects, consumers, affiliates and the market as a whole.





Certain branches or fields of Graphic Designs, for instance, creative web designs, professional logo designs, and social media page designs are necessary for the branding of business in an effective way. In fact, the industry insiders, as well as the experts, believe that an organization remains stagnant without impressive designs.





However, for professional or the aspiring Graphic designers, it is essential to be well aware of the History of Graphic Design in order to know the metamorphosis of the field throughout the years. Also, knowing the roots and the past is vital to form a better future for the designing realm worldwide.





10 Unknown and Astonishing Facts About The History Of Graphic Design





Obviously, some may skip right into this section directly. But, since this article emphasizes readers to know the gradual development of a certain thing, why not begin from the onset of this article itself? Also, you’d miss plenty of information above. These 10 facts that most don’t know yet will seem more interesting provided you to have an idea of the evolution of the field of Graphic Design.





Knowing the roots and the history of something is crucial to establish a particular subject’s current identity. Most professionals know the history but probably never had an in-depth study. While to some, it bothers them till they know the entire process of development. However, for both parties, this article is in itself a well-researched piece pregnant with relevant information regarding the subject. However, this section is a quick session which discusses the unknown facts associated with the emerging field. Stick through and note the interesting points.





The Logo Designs





The art of Logo Design initiated in the 13th Century. Yes, the field developed in the 19th Century but traces present that it was practiced for the first time during the 13th Century. During that time, Ancient Egyptians used to brand their domestic animals to indicate their ownership with hieroglyphs.





The Ancient Roots





It was during the 2500 BC to 1400 BC that the Graphic Design began. It started with the Egyptian Hieroglyphics as well as the Sumerian pictographs. Such were the fertile ancient roots which sparked the field initially.





The Development of the Typography





During the mid-1400s, the art of typography emerged employing reusable Meta. The German inventor, Johann Gutenberg developed the first mobile kind. The French Type Designer Claude Garamond launches the very first type foundry thereby developing as well as selling fonts to the printers in the year 1530. Thanks to that, today a vast range of diverse typefaces are readily available for incorporating into website designs.





Letters and Fonts

Letters, in the 18th Century, were crafted on the orientation of the principles of mathematical drafting. Ornamental typography, too, began in the 1880s along with the introduction of the first ever Sans-Serif font.





The Movement of Art Nouveau





Art Nouveau, in between 1890 and 1910, developed as art with international essence and spread like an epidemic. During this period, it was extremely popular and sparked the scourge. A significant movement in the history of art, it was a reaction to the inspiration from the organic forms and structures.





The Helvetica





The most common font, Helvetica was introduced in the 20th Century by Max Miedinger. He was a Swiss Type-face designer. It did not take much time to be in popular use. Helvetica is, basically, a realist or neo-grotesque form, influenced by the celebrated 19th-century typeface Akzidenz-Grotesk along with diverse other Swiss and German designs.





Psychedelia and Pop Art





Pop Art, as well as Psychedelia, between the 1960s and 70s, used to be the most popular styles for Graphic Design. These were a product of inspiration from diverse movements such as the Art Nouveau, Dada, and Victoriana.





The Gradual Shift In Attention





In the mid-1970s, the designers invested more time and attended more to the distorting type, word spacing, collage, and the typewriter kind. So, you can witness the gradual shift in their attention to perfect it even more.





The First Website





In the year 1991, the world witnessed the first ever website launch. An engineer, Tim Berners-Lee developed the first web browser in 1990 for the NeXT computer at CERN, the popular European Organization for Nuclear Research.





Wrapping Up...





These little facts and information are vital to know the field of Graphic design comprehensively. The article is a careful conglomeration of information regarding the subject attempting to touch every section possible. Also, the gradual metamorphosis of this particular field of design is intriguing due to the diverse culture and civilization it has come across. Every century has its imprint on the field and the history of Graphic Design is thus interesting to look back upon. However, with diverse commercial interests as well as technological advancements, the field has established its identity quite quickly. So, hold the roots tight, there is plenty to learn from it!





Frequently Asked Questions





What is interesting in Graphic Designing?





It is an art that involves the wit of the mind and is just not confined to bearing the skill of drawing or making visual arts. Creativity is a rich source for the development of Graphic designs. And in this time, the demand for such designs in the commercial field has evolved it into something which requires the artist to think and come out with something inspiring.





When did the field of Graphic Design become recognized?

The field of Graphic Design began gradually establishing its identity in the 15th Century. It was the mobile mechanized introduced by Johannes Gutenberg in the typography that made it prominent during the time. However, the 19th Century witnessed an entirely modern version of the field rendering a separate identity for the same.





When was Graphic Design first used?





In 1922, an essay by William Addison Dwiggins, titled New Kind of Printing Calls for New Design, the term has been used.











