Top 7 Magento Development Companies in India

By Tushar Goyal
11th Feb 2019
Magento Development


Are you looking for the top Magento development companies who can turn your traditional business into a giant E-commerce segment, then here is a list of the top Magento Development companies of India. These companies are emerging rapidly in their web technologies segments and are providing wonderful solutions to their clients. The reviews and rating of these companies are of course 5 stars.


Magento can accomplish great achievements in the term of online shopping. Its tons of CSS design customization are really captivating, it is fast and Mobile & SEO friendly. Magento supports different currencies and languages, plus it is highly secure in terms of order security and product management. Magento is one of the best platforms for the E-commerce industry.



Now, here is the list of the top 7 Magento Development companies in India:


1.      KADAM Technologies:

KADAM Technologies

www.kadamtech.com


Located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Kadamtech offers the top-notch Magento Web Development services with the help of experienced & certified Magento Developers. Kadamtech has gained a good trust in overseas clients in a very short period of time. The company is highly focused on using the latest web development technologies to grow the client’s businesses. Kadamtech provides best web development services, mobile app development, and digital marketing services. They are having clients in USA, UK, Malaysia, India, and European countries.

Address: 225 Mahaveer Nagar II , Durgapura, Jaipur, 302018, India;

G-12-05, Block G Jalan PJU 1a/4, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia


2. Emizentech:

Emizentech


With more than 7 years of experience, Emizentech is a totally E-commerce focused Magento development company with a dedicated team of certified Magento developers. The company is having an impeccable record of portfolio in varied industries and have a huge clientele of 250+ clients from USA, UK, Australia, and Singapore. The company provides services in every aspect of Magento from Magento Upgradation to Magento Cloud Services.


Address: 116-118, Okay Plus Spaces, F-45, 302017, Jaipur, India;

276 5th Avenue, Ste 704 -1141, New York, NY, 100001


3.      Finoit Technologies:

Finoit Technologies

﻿ https://www.finoit.com/


Finoit is a product engineering company which provides strategic and technology consulting in the field of mobile and web development. The development team has very good expertise in making E-commerce Magento Stores, plus developing Magento Extensions and also in customizing Magento Code. They have 200+ satisfying clients in India and overseas.

Address: A 48 – 2nd, 3rd Floor, Sector 64, Noida, UP – 201301, India;

400 E Royal Lane, Suite 290, Building #3, Irving TX 75039,


4.      Planet Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Planet Web Solution

https://www.planetwebsolution.com/


Established in 2002, the Planet Web Solutions is a quality conscious company known for deploying astonishing Web and Mobile Development Solutions. The development team has very good expertise in Magento web development with Magento Plug-ins and Extensions, using high-end technologies and frameworks. The Magento Developers are good at doing customization and enhancing the features as per the client need. They deliver the projects within the time deadlines.

Address: Planet Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd. G-267, Sitapura Industrial Area, Jaipur, India, 302022.

Building No. 6/1, Street no.257, Flat no: 18-Bousher, Muscat, P.O. Box 3739, Ruwi 112 – Oman


5.      IndiaNIC Infotech Ltd.

IndiaNIC Infotech Ltd.

https://www.indianic.com/


Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, IndiaNIC Infotech has very skilled Magento Developers to develop Magento Website with efficacy. The developers are not only innovative but productive too for offering the Magento Development services at very competitive prices. No matter whether it is Magento plugin installation, payment gateway integration, and theme customization, their developers are well-versed in it.

Address: 201, Dev Arc Mall, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015, India.

499, N. Canon Drive, Suite 215 Beverly Hills CA 90210 USA.


6.      Magneto IT Solutions:

Magneto IT Solutions

https://magnetoitsolutions.com/﻿


Magneto IT Solutions is a well-known name in the industry. Being a pioneer in Magento development, the company was established in the year 2009 to serve diverse industries and enterprise solutions. The company is located in Pune and Ahmedabad in India and efficiently driven by a team size of 50-200 developers, designers, and IT experts.

Address: 1202, Landmark, 100 feet Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad – 380015

848 N Rainbow Blvd, Suite 8000, Las Vegas, NV, USA 89107


7.      AddWeb Solution:

AddWeb Solution

https://www.addwebsolution.com/﻿


AddWeb Solution has skilled Magento developers, located at Ahmedabad, India to develop Magento website with scrupulousness. The company has total 20K+ contribution hours and 96K+ development hours since its foundation year. Their team of more than 45 developers is not only innovative but productive too for offering the Magento development services at pocket-friendly prices.

Address: 705, Silicon Tower, Opp. Law Garden, Off C.G. Road, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380009, India


You can go through all these companies and can select which would be best for you. Remember; don’t just go with the price, the quality matters too in the web development.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
