4 Approaches to a Successful Social Media Marketing Strategy

A solid social media strategy is not an easy thing to formulate. To begin with, you need to determine where your brand stands and how you are doing compared to your competitors. After that, you should lay out the goals you want to achieve. These goals need to be specific, measurable, and attainable. With clear goals in mind, you can choose the right techniques and tools to achieve them. In this article, you can learn how to approach your strategy and know about some tools that will help you achieve your goals.

Define The Goals

Set SMART Goals

Setting goals is a central part of developing a successful strategy, as they provide a sense of direction. Remember to set “SMART” goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely.

Do a Social Media Audit

Collect details about elements of your social media performance to decide which parts need improvement, and which need to go away. The audit is a continuous process of evaluating and re-evaluating your progress during your journey to your goals. With smart social monitoring tools you can get live updates from all your social media platforms in one place.

Identify Key Success Metrics

Self-appraisal is an integral part of any worthwhile strategy. Obviously, you need to make sure that you assess your growth against well-defined criteria. Here is a group of metrics that can be very useful:

Conversion Rate. The proportion of visitors who made a purchase to the total number of visitors of your website.

The proportion of visitors who made a purchase to the total number of visitors of your website. Time Spent on Website. How long do guests stay on your site; is the content interesting enough to retain them?

How long do guests stay on your site; is the content interesting enough to retain them? Brand Mentions. The frequency of brand mentions on social media, on forums, review sites, etc.

The frequency of brand mentions on social media, on forums, review sites, etc. Sentiment Analysis. This is about judging the feeling behind your content; positive content is favored by social media platforms’ algorithms. It is also shared more by your fans.

This is about judging the feeling behind your content; positive content is favored by social media platforms’ algorithms. It is also shared more by your fans. Total Shares. The number of times when your posts are shared.

The number of times when your posts are shared. Reach. The number of fans to whom your content is displayed.

Do Your Research

Don’t jump the gun. You need to base your projects on solid facts, not just assumptions. Research your keywords, and make sure to use keywords that correlate to your brand for effective conversion.

Generate Buyer Personas

To understand your audience, collect and analyze the statistics from your platforms or surveys on, for example, age and occupation. Then, create detailed buyer personas. The more detailed they are, the better.

Create Social Media Profiles and Complete Existing Ones

This is an intuitive and easy step. It’s better if you spend time interacting with your base on a few platforms, rather than dividing your attention across too many. The buyers’ persona research determines which social media platforms suit you:

Facebook is used by 70% of the adult population.

Twitter is used by 40% of the people in their 20s.

Instagram is used by 72% of the 13-17 age group.

Linkedin is used by 33% of the 30-49 age group.

Pinterest is used by 41% of online women, compared to only 16% of men.

Youtube: is mainly used by men, accounting for 62% of its users.

Snapchat is used by nearly 70% of the 13-29 age group.

Create a Social Media Content Schedule and a Content Bank

Make a Social Media Schedule

Having a timeline is an advantage: your employees will be able to plan in advance for big occasions and events. The time spared will be used to interact spontaneously with fans.

Produce and Curate an Appealing Content Bank

You require an inventory of original and re-purposed older content to fill gaps in the posting schedule. With the help of tools like https://promorepublic.com/en/small-business.php you may easily prepare content for various brand components and separate them into groupings of images, videos, news, etc.

Work with Effective Tools

To be productive, use social media tools to maximize your results:

Ahrefs. This tool helps you monitor and measure the interests in your niche, explore trending content, discover your competitors’ values, as well as what you need do to outrank them in search engines.

HubSpot Marketing Automation. This is a useful tool for capturing and managing leads. It can produce forms and popups to enlarge your email lists, as well as manage campaign emails. On top of that, it offers live chat and chatbot features for you to communicate with your clients.

ActiveCampaign. This tool helps you send personalized marketing emails, customer tracking tools, and AI tools to decide the best time for sending emails and the probability of lead conversion.

To Wrap Up

Creating a strategy is a dynamic process of setting goals, working towards these goals, and evaluating the results against some defined metrics. Research your market, set SMART goals, and work towards them. On the whole, to improve efficiency, you can count on social media services to manage your accounts to simplify processes of scheduling, posting, planning, and monitoring results.



