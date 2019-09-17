4 Components Your E-Commerce Marketing Funnel Must Include

87% of people check e-commerce reviews whether they are making a purchase online or at a brick and mortar store. And after they read the review 77% of people go ahead and buy it online. Online shopping has become the norm.





People nowadays even prefer buying everyday products online. If you want to profit off some of these purchases being made online you need to set up an e-commerce store too.





But you won’t automatically begin reaping the benefits, just because you set up an online store. There are millions of stores already competing for attention.





To standout from these stores and get maximum amount of sales from the traffic you generate, you need to set up an effective e-commerce marketing strategy that includes the 4 components listed below.





#1 Landing page:





The most important component of your e-commerce store is the landing page. The better optimized your landing pages are, the more customers you will generate. If you want to create a high converting landing page follow the below tips…





Add visuals: When people are buying a product online, they want to see how it looks before they make a purchase. This is why you should add a photo or a slide show of professionally taken photos to your product landing pages.





Adding videos can also help. As they lift conversions by 30% .





Persuasive copy: Along with the visuals you need to add copy that clearly explains the benefits of using the products. The copy also needs to trigger emotions like envy, fear of missing out (FOMO) and happiness as these emotions will give your landing page that extra edge.





Call to action buttons: You should place an attractive call to action button that pushes people to make a purchase. Some good call to action messages are ‘Buy Now’, ‘Add to basket’ and ‘Get it Now’.





An example of a great landing page is this one on Sephora .









As you can see it has a photo, well written copy and a call to action. They have all been effectively assembled together to persuade people to make a purchase. The number of ‘loves’ and reviews the product has are also displayed on the page. These two elements can have a positive impact on sales as they add social proof.





You can create landing pages like these by using a platform like Shopify . They have templates and apps that can be used to set up these pages very quickly.





You can even find apps for dropshipping in the Shopify marketplace. They can be used to quickly import products, along with persuasive copy and visuals someone else has already created. Your landing page will be set up in minutes with it.





#2 Thank you page:





The thank you page is the page people are redirected to after they make a purchase. On this page you just thank the person for making the purchase and let them know that their product is being shipped. You can also add other information like asking them to check their email for more details about the purchase.





Image credit: OptinMonster





The thank you page can also be added to your Google Analytics goals as it will help you measure your conversion rate better.





Some companies also use the thank you page to cross sell and upsell products and get people to buy more.





#3 The email series:





The emails you send after someone makes a purchase are very important. They mainly serve two purposes. One is to assure the buyer that the sale went through properly. The other is to convince buyers to buy even more products.





If you set up a well-planned email nurturing process where you regularly send out helpful content that educates the customers, they will begin to like your brand. Therefore, when you later pitch them some of your other products in your emails, they will buy them.





You can also track activity (opens and clicks) in these emails. This can help you segment your email list based on subscribers’ interests. After that you can only send emails your subscribers want to see. This will improve open rates, reduce unsubscription rates and provide a lot of other benefits as shown in the below graph.









These emails can be automated, so it shouldn’t take much of your time.





#4 The traffic:





Once you have the above components of the funnel in place, you can begin sending traffic. There are a multitude of options for this. You should try out all of them to see which works best. It’s best to start with short term tactics like ads and influencer marketing at the beginning as they can get you sales instantly.

While these tactics get the initial influx of sales, you can implement long term tactics like blogging, lead generation, SEO and affiliate marketing.





Conclusion:





These are the 4 basic components every ecommerce marketing funnel must include. Implement them today and you will see an improvement in the conversion rate of your store.