A

4 Components Your E-Commerce Marketing Funnel Must Include

By Sheza Gary
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

87% of people check e-commerce reviews whether they are making a purchase online or at a brick and mortar store. And after they read the review 77% of people go ahead and buy it online. Online shopping has become the norm.


People nowadays even prefer buying everyday products online. If you want to profit off some of these purchases being made online you need to set up an e-commerce store too.


But you won’t automatically begin reaping the benefits, just because you set up an online store. There are millions of stores already competing for attention.


To standout from these stores and get maximum amount of sales from the traffic you generate, you need to set up an effective e-commerce marketing strategy that includes the 4 components listed below.


#1 Landing page:


The most important component of your e-commerce store is the landing page. The better optimized your landing pages are, the more customers you will generate. If you want to create a high converting landing page follow the below tips…


Add visuals: When people are buying a product online, they want to see how it looks before they make a purchase. This is why you should add a photo or a slide show of professionally taken photos to your product landing pages.


Adding videos can also help. As they lift conversions by 30%.


Persuasive copy: Along with the visuals you need to add copy that clearly explains the benefits of using the products. The copy also needs to trigger emotions like envy, fear of missing out (FOMO) and happiness as these emotions will give your landing page that extra edge.


Call to action buttons: You should place an attractive call to action button that pushes people to make a purchase. Some good call to action messages are ‘Buy Now’, ‘Add to basket’ and ‘Get it Now’.


An example of a great landing page is this one on Sephora.


Sephora website interface


As you can see it has a photo, well written copy and a call to action. They have all been effectively assembled together to persuade people to make a purchase. The number of ‘loves’ and reviews the product has are also displayed on the page. These two elements can have a positive impact on sales as they add social proof.


You can create landing pages like these by using a platform like Shopify. They have templates and apps that can be used to set up these pages very quickly.


You can even find apps for dropshipping in the Shopify marketplace. They can be used to quickly import products, along with persuasive copy and visuals someone else has already created. Your landing page will be set up in minutes with it.


#2 Thank you page:


The thank you page is the page people are redirected to after they make a purchase. On this page you just thank the person for making the purchase and let them know that their product is being shipped. You can also add other information like asking them to check their email for more details about the purchase.


Crate&Barrel Thank You Page

Image credit: OptinMonster


The thank you page can also be added to your Google Analytics goals as it will help you measure your conversion rate better.


Some companies also use the thank you page to cross sell and upsell products and get people to buy more.


#3 The email series:


The emails you send after someone makes a purchase are very important. They mainly serve two purposes. One is to assure the buyer that the sale went through properly. The other is to convince buyers to buy even more products.


If you set up a well-planned email nurturing process where you regularly send out helpful content that educates the customers, they will begin to like your brand. Therefore, when you later pitch them some of your other products in your emails, they will buy them.


You can also track activity (opens and clicks) in these emails. This can help you segment your email list based on subscribers’ interests. After that you can only send emails your subscribers want to see. This will improve open rates, reduce unsubscription rates and provide a lot of other benefits as shown in the below graph.


E-mail List Segmentation


 These emails can be automated, so it shouldn’t take much of your time.


#4 The traffic:


Once you have the above components of the funnel in place, you can begin sending traffic. There are a multitude of options for this. You should try out all of them to see which works best. It’s best to start with short term tactics like ads and influencer marketing at the beginning as they can get you sales instantly.

While these tactics get the initial influx of sales, you can implement long term tactics like blogging, lead generation, SEO and affiliate marketing.


Conclusion:


These are the 4 basic components every ecommerce marketing funnel must include. Implement them today and you will see an improvement in the conversion rate of your store.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sheza Gary
    Shezagary has been a Project Strategist since 2009 and also involved in the launching of startups and tech companies in New York for over 5 years. She has keen interest in writing her own experiences about business plans and upcoming business supporting technologies. She loves public speaking.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $1.5B in the hospitality unicorn, gets CCI approval

    Sampath Putrevu

    SaaS startup FreshWorks makes its 18th acquisition in nine years with Bengaluru-based CanvasFlip

    Sampath Putrevu

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    How this Bengaluru startup is keeping it all Simpl by trying to make payments invisible

    Sampath Putrevu
    Daily Capsule
    How Great Learning notched up Rs 150 Cr in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    SaaS startup FreshWorks makes its 18th acquisition in nine years with Bengaluru-based CanvasFlip

    Sampath Putrevu

    Nazara Technologies acquires majority stake in Sports Unity, creator of India's leading quiz app

    Sohini Mitter

    [Funding alert] NestAway Technologies raises Rs 34.92 Cr from Goldman Sachs

    Tarush Bhalla

    Flipkart enhances credit offerings by 3x ahead of festive season sale

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon launches largest fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mumbai-based VC LightBox closes its third fund at $209M

    Sujata Sangwan

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai