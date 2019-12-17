Top 10 Most Popular Horoscope Sites in India

Predictive Astrology





There may not be anyone who is not interested to know about the future. Astrology is a science that attempts to fulfill this desire or need that is so natural for a human being. This science involves the study of heavenly bodies like the stars and planets and their movements. These celestial entities are believed to exercise a powerful influence on our lives. Hence, this study is undertaken mainly for knowing about our lives in general and also what providence has in store for us in the future.





Significance of Horoscopes





The astrological science operates on the framework of horoscopes. This is also known by other names such as the birth chart, natal chart, Janam Kundali, etc. This is an astrological diagram which maps in it, the position of various planets as found at the date, time and place of birth of an individual. These planets are plotted in the 12 divisions of the horoscope known as the Houses, which represent the 12 zodiac signs.









Online Astrology





A traditional astrological consultation usually involves the visit to an expert astrologer in person with the hard copy of the person’s horoscope. The astrologer will study it, make calculations, and give out predictions in person, accordingly. But the development of modern technology has contributed to the prevalence and popularity of online astrology. This has saved the users the time and trouble of taking appointments from astrologers and visiting them in person for advice; and, instead, give them the convenience of availing quality online astrology consultations in the comfort of their places, in absolute privacy.





This has given rise to many websites that cater to the needs of people who seek astrological advice on various issues confronting them or who simply want to know about their future. These are known as Astrology Sites or Horoscope sites. Here let us try to get a brief idea about 10 of such top sites that are widely used by the people.





Popular Astrology/ Horoscope Sites – Top 10





AstroVed (astroved.com) can very well be said to top the ‘Top 10.’ Being India’s No. 1 online astrology and remedy solution provider, this aims to bring the best astrology consultations and reports from the top astrologers in India to your doorsteps, online.









Astro Speaks is an initiative of AstroVed in this regard. This online portal makes available to you, not only some of the best Vedic Astrologers, but also other experts like Numerologists, Tarot Card Readers, Vaastu, and Feng Shui Practitioners, for advice and solutions. Apart from English, they also provide you the option of choosing from among a host of Indian languages.

GaneshaSpeaks.Com (ganeshaspeaks.com) is a popular site that believes in using astrology to define personality characteristics and give precise forecasts for the future. Their predictions cover many of the critical aspects of life like education, employment, income, financial condition, marriage, progeny blessing, relationships, etc.





Astroyogi (astroyogi.com) endeavors to make available to the customers, reputed Vedic astrologers, apart from experts in the field of horoscope reading. Their platform also provides the facility of talking to some of the top Indian astrologers from anywhere in the world. Here, one can have access to Numerologists and Tarot Readers, too.





Vedic Grace (vedicgrace.com) values experience as much as expertise in the domain of astrology consultations. They believe that when professionals with vast experience in handling live cases study the charts, and make forecasts and suggest solutions, the results can be precise and as per requirements. They endeavor to provide astrological service of this quality.





AstroSanhita (astrosanhita.com) has the astrological tradition running for 3 generations. With more than 15 years’ experience, their astrologer has analyzed over 30,000 horoscopes and given extensive predictions on all essential aspects, including career, love, and marriage. They are also providing effective remedies for planetary afflictions.





TalktoAstro (talktoastro.com) is a leading platform for astrological predictions. It provides instant consultations from a few of the country’s top astrologers so that people can know what the future holds for them. People can also avail the advice of Tarot Readers, Vaastu Experts, and Numerologists on all matters of concern, from the privacy of their homes.





StarsTell.com (starstell.com) can be called a one-stop destination for holistic wellness solutions and services. Their expert astrologers are on call and can be consulted at any time and in many languages. They also offer online Pooja services, Vaastu, and Numerology, among their services.

Astro Kapoor (astrokapoor.com) deals in Vedic astrology and offers free astrology consultancy online. Prashna Kundali, palm reading, family astrology, birth time rectification, remedies, free gemstone recommendation, etc. also form part of their services.





Astro Yatra (astroyatra.com) offers a live speaking facility with their expert astrologers, who may provide effective solutions for customers’ problems. Whether it is about career, or love, marriage, and children, or education, health, and wealth, they may extend personalized solutions.

Monkvyasa (monkvyasa.com) have well-experienced astrologers who can give astrological advice online, in English and many Indian languages. People can get answers to their queries and clarifications to their doubts on crucial issues like - becoming wealthy, finding the soulmate, etc.





Trust people can utilize these websites to their best advantage and benefit out of it.











