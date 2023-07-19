Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
Disclaimer-mark
This is a user generated content for MyStory, a YourStory initiative to enable its community to contribute and have their voices heard. The views and writings here reflect that of the author and not of YourStory.
Disclaimer-mystory

Technology

Breaking down the costs of developing a mobile app: Types of fixed and variable expenses

The fixed costs involve app design, app development, and app testing, while the changeable costs include app conservation, app marketing, and app hosting.

Nihar Das1 Stories
Breaking down the costs of developing a mobile app: Types of fixed and variable expenses

Wednesday July 19, 2023,

2 min Read

In the present digital age, mobile operations have come a necessity for businesses to stay competitive and give a flawless user experience to their guests. With the growing demand for mobile apps, businesses are investing in app development to reach out to a wider followership and give a better user experience.

In this blog, we will talk about the types of fixed and variable costs of developing mobile usage.

Fixed costs of app development

App design

The first fixed cost of mobile app development is designing the app. It includes the cost of designing the stoner interface, user experience, wireframing, and prototyping. This cost is fixed because it depends on the complexity of the app and the experience of the developer.

App development

The alternative fixed cost of mobile app development is app development. It includes the cost of developing the app for different platforms, similar to iOS, Android, and Windows. This cost is fixed because it depends on the complexity of the app and the proficiency of the inventor.

App testing

The third fixed cost of mobile app development is app testing. It includes the cost of testing the app for bugs, glitches, and other issues that may affect the user experience. This cost is fixed because it depends on the complexity of the app and the proficiency of the tester.

Variable costs

App maintenance

The first variable cost of mobile app development is app maintenance. It includes the cost of fixing bugs, updating the app, and adding new features to the app. This cost is variable because it depends on the prevalence of app updates and the complexity of the app.

App marketing

The alternative variable cost of mobile app development is app marketing. It includes the cost of promoting the app on other channels, similar to social media, search engines, and app stores. This cost is adjustable because it depends on the marketing strategy and the budget allocated for app upgrading.

App hosting

The third variable cost of mobile app development is app hosting. It includes the expense of hosting the app on a server and handing over support to users. This cost is adjustable because it depends on the work of users and the complexity of the app.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5