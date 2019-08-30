Paragliding experience at Bir Billing

Since past three year I was wanting to do Paragliding in Bir and this year I was able to make it. The beautiful Dhaular Ranges,the most famous paragliding spot in India and the center of the International Paragliding World Cup makes it amazing. The takeoff site is at 8000 ft. above sea level and the landing site is at 4300 ft. above sea level. The flight time will be of around 15-30 minutes and the season for paragliding is from October to June. The cost of one flight is around Rs. 2000-2400 per person. Hiring a paragliding pilot is best for tandem flying.





Trekking to Raj gundha village (semi tribal) recommended trek.

If you are looking for adventure sports then a trek to Rajgundha Valley 12Km away from Bir the best option for you. Rajgundha located at height of 2500 mts from sea level on the banks of river Ulh is a small village in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges. Since it is not connected by roads you need to trk to reach till there. The best time for trekking to Rajgundha village is from March to June and October to December.

Mountain Biking. (Many routes check the link)

For adventure enthusiasts, mountain biking is a great escape from their mundane routine. Bir Billing offers ample opportunities to explore the Dhauldhar Ranges on a bike. Mountain biking in the lap of Mother Nature and riding your bike through the valleys and scenic locations is going to rejuvenate your spirits.





Camping

There are many hotels and guides who make the arrangement for the camping under clear blue sky including breakfast, dinner, music, bonfire making the camping a beautiful experience. The cost start from Rs. 1500/- . there are some best hotels in Bir located at the paragliding landing site.





Tatani hot water spring at 28 km. drive and 6 km. trek

Tattani or Tattapani is a major tourist attraction famous for its natural hot sulfur springs. The temperature of the water here is measured at sixty-five degrees Celsius and it attracts people from all over Himachal Pradesh and surrounding states to bath in its sulfur-rich water, which is known to provide relief from skin disease, joint pain, fatigue, anxiety, and stress.





Barot Valley: Heaven on Earth -Home of Trout fish, trekking, relax and leisure stay.

Barot, a small village situated at the banks of river Ulh, is a popular and upcoming tourist destination in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Initially known for its hydel project, Barot is now a hot hub for adventure sport lovers. Barot Valley is now a popular spot for trekking, camping, and fishing.





One small city has ample to offer in terms of panoramic beauty, adventure, culture, nature, high quality air. An ultimate place ideal for 3 to 10 days. Stay and chill in Bir!