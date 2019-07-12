5 Business Strategies of Darris Robbins's Every Budding Entrepreneur Must Adapt





In this start-ups-based era, a lot of people aspire to become an entrepreneur. Being creative and passionate are the foundation to start a new business, but this is not all that you require. Starting a new business can be tough, there are a lot of things that you have to deal with as an entrepreneur. There are a lot of parameters that must be taken into account to run a business and to make it successful. It can be finances, legal matters, product launch, marketing, human resource, and the list goes on. With these huge amounts of responsibilities in hand, you need plans and strategies to manage them well.





Every successful entrepreneur has certain common characteristics which made them rise high. It can be the idea of business, planning and execution, time management, sleeping habits, and many more. Darris Robbins, a musician, and CEO of Mic Check Global is one amongst the list of successful entrepreneurs. He has shared is the best business strategies that every budding entrepreneur must adopt to become successful.





If you wish to be a part of the list of successful entrepreneurs, so get comfy and read this article to gain insights on the tips shared by him.





Innovation and Creation





Creativity is the mother of invention; it gives something new to the world. You cannot think of innovation without creativity. Entrepreneurs have got creative heads that always have got new and innovative ideas. The best part is they not only think but take actions to execute them.





Not just creativity helps in generating new ideas but also helps to give out of the box solutions for many problems which is very important for an entrepreneur. For instance, to become a market player you need to come up with an innovative solution to overshine your competitors. It can be coming up with an add on service for an already existing product, a better feature or anything.





Professional Outlook





Professionalism is a trait that lays the foundation of a good relationship in industry and within your own organization. It is a must-have quality for any good entrepreneur. The way you behave with your employees decides your organization’s work culture and the way you deal with your clients decides the future business partnership with them.





Professionalism is not limited to behavior but also with discipline and reliability. Being discipline makes you more focused and goal-oriented which makes it easier for you to achieve the desired targets. It will also set a good example for your team and will keep them motivated.





Being organized, meeting deadlines and achieving goals on time will make you trustworthy which is vital for becoming a successful entrepreneur.





Accepting the Rejection While Raising Funds





Starting a business is not a cake walk even if you have great ideas in your kitty. The most difficult part is to raise fund for your business. It consumes a lot of time and you might face multiple and continuous rejections no matter how good the idea and proposal you have.





It takes tons of efforts to convince angel investors and capitalists to invest in your business. So, it is going to delay the process and your idea will be disclosed to many people. Be ready and strong to fight with the circumstances and calm enough to figure out your way out.





Marketing & Sales Skills





What would a businessman look like without marketing and sales skill? Every business requires the best promotion and sales to be successful as in the end, the numbers will decide where you rank in the market and all you need to be is on the top.





Besides the traditional marketing, modern businessmen should not ignore the power of social media. They should strive to mark their brand’s social presence. Along with marketing, an entrepreneur should be a great salesperson. Yes, you can have a sales team but initially, you are required to sell your brand to the investors and even to the employees you will hire. They need to know why they should invest in your company or work with you.





Practice, polish your pitch, be outspoken, be confident, gain trust, show reliability, keep following up and most importantly take feedback.





Take Risks





The most essential quality of a successful entrepreneur is his risk-taking ability. The idea along fear of failure in mind is of no use. You cannot expect to discover new things without a courageous heart that can accept downfalls and learn from them.





Risk-taking is not just being courageous, but you should also believe in your ideas when nobody isn’t. Try and test new methods, explore the untouched niches, find your own way and take the risk as far as you believe in yourself.





Invest your time, money and efforts but be rational, evaluate the risk and its consequences in advance. Always plan a back-up to hold you if you fall.





Conclusion





To be a successful entrepreneur takes a lot of efforts, a broader vision and a lot of patience. These 5 tips, from Darris Robbins will guide you through your journey of becoming a successful businessman.



