Yes, PHP is a forever young programming language in the world today. You can use PHP in almost every area of IT development. PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) runs faster than ASP and most of the PHP tools are open source i.e. free to use. Hence, PHP is the most popular programming language till date. PHP’s version 7 introduces revolutionary features in the market, you can read more about them in this PHP web Development blog.





Scope of PHP





PHP has the following applications:





PHP Websites 1. Dynamic Website Templates 2. Online Communities 3. Image Output

E-commerce Applications 1. OpenCart, Zen Cart, Magento, PrestaShop, and Ubercart

PHP Enterprise Software 1. Web Content Management Systems 2. Customer Relationship Management Systems 3. Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

PHP for web database applications

Mobile Apps





Why PHP?





78.9% of all websites use PHP as a server-side language

88% of total PHP based websites are still using PHP 5





Read this to know more about the PHP versions and its features.





The top 10 websites developed in PHP are:





1. Yahoo





Do you remember when you created your very first Yahoo email ID? Yahoo, the search engine that gave us the first taste of the Internet is built on entirely PHP. Sadly, it’s not an independent business now and transitioning with NodeJS.

Yahoo is now amongst the list of nostalgic search engines and has been replaced by Google with undisputed popularity.





Yahoo gave us Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Answers, Yahoo Mail and many other services.

It’s a California based MNC known globally as a search engine which acquired Tumblr in 2013.





Yahoo has 800 Million Monthly Active Users.





Some of the Yahoo features are mentioned below:





High-end user interface

Sender Policy Framework

User-friendly email template

Optimum account Security





2. Facebook





‘What’s on your mind’? Don’t you get confused figuring out the same while logging into Facebook every day? Well, the most interesting fact is that Facebook is built on PHP.

Facebook allows users to create profiles and connects with each other to build a large online community. In addition, Facebook is widely used for business advertising. The PHP Developers at Facebook came up with their own version of PHP called HHVM (HipHop Virtual Machine), which was originally written in PHP.





Till 2018, Facebook has 2.32 billion users all over the world.





Some of the Facebook features are mentioned below:





Facebook dynamic text/type

Credits

Graph Search

IPv6

Listen with Friends

Mood faces

Poke and Greetings

Smartphone integration

Fundraising and many more.





3. Wikipedia





The only site without which your research is incomplete is Wikipedia. It’s an open-source online encyclopedia site demonstrating sporadic growth with 5,892,449 articles only on the English site in 2019.

Everyone can contribute to the content of Wikipedia. However, there is an online vigilance and gate-keeping policy Wikipedia has. It gives you access to unlimited information on unlimited topics being a smart knowledge warehouse.





Some of the Wikipedia features are mentioned below:





Viewport Meta Tag

HTML DocType

User space

Visual editor and many more.





4. Tumblr





Widely popular as a micro-blogging site and social networking platform, Tumblr was founded in 2007 by David Karp. It allows the users to post multimedia messages, short blogs, and other content including private blogs.

Tumblr has 555 million monthly visitors in 2019.





Some of the Tumblr features are mentioned below:





Create multimedia blogs

Follow everything on Tumblr dashboard

Personalize blog with custom theme or domain

Reblog to share content from other blogs

iOS and Android apps





5. Wordpress





If you are an avid blogger or blog reader, Wordpress is not an alien to you. Wordpress is a PHP & MySQL based open source content management system mostly associated with blogging. In addition, Wordpress supports websites, conventional mailing list, media galleries, online stores, and forums.

Wordpress gets 2,740,000 searches every day.

Some of the WordPress technical features are mentioned below:

Auto Upgrade & Support

Social Sharing Features

Multiple Page Styles

Plenty of Widgets

Theme Customization

SEO empowered

Retina-display ready





6. MailChimp





An email marketing as well as marketing automation platform, MailChimp is an American company established in 2001. The Forbes Cloud 100 List ranked MailChimp as the 7th company in 2016. It had 16 million users till 2016.

Some of the MailChimp features are mentioned below:





Product Recommendations

Merge Tags

Advanced Segmentation

Distribution by Time Zone

Comparative Data Report

Campaign Sharing via Social Media

Ready-to-Use Campaign Templates & Email Designer





7. Flickr





If you are a pro photographer, you can get paid for your hard work on Flickr. Being a popular image as well as a video hosting service provider, Flickr is a democratic photo sharing platform for the camera lovers. SmugMug owned Flickr in 2018. It is thronged by almost 90 million users every month.





Nginx is a popular webserver on which PHP developers rely for advancing its capabilities on high-traffic websites.

Some of the Flickr features are mentioned below:





Profile

Photostream

Albums

Faves

Galleries

Groups

Stats, and many more.





8. iStockPhoto





iStockPhoto is an international stock content marketplace by Getty Images. It was founded in 2000 and offers stock vector, illustration, and video clip along with photos. iStockPhoto was started with 6 people and now a proud owner of 1,60,000 global contributor.

Some of the iStockPhoto features are mentioned below:





Royalty free

Searchable online database

Immediately downloadable images





9. Baidu





Baidu is a Chinese MNC dedicated to offering internet services, products as well as artificial intelligence and headquartered in Beijing. It was established in the year 2000 and a 10,227.7 crores company now. The monthly active users of Baidu are 665 million.





Some of the Baidu features are mentioned below:





Open Recently-Closed Tabs

Drag and Drop Functionality

Full-Page Screenshots









10. Canva





There are billions of businesses use Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for their advertising. They own social media managers and all are not graphic designers. Canva stepped into the market to help these non-graphic designers with professional designs-ready templates.

Canva is a leading online graphic designing website founded in 2012. It is featured with a simple drag-and-drop characteristic that empowers the user to create high-end graphic designs. Now Canva has more than 10 million users all over the world.

Some of the Canva features are mentioned below:





Two folders to manage designs

1GB photo & assets storage

More than 8,000 templates

Upload your own images

Access millions of photos at $1 starting

Access to 400,000 free photos, illustrations & templates





Well, these were the top 10 websites that are made it into our list. We have shortlisted these websites after studying popularity, designs, user-friendliness, and accessibility features. By looking at the popularity of PHP it is an obvious prediction that more PHP websites will be created in the future. If we look at the trends how the big players are adopting PHP, we can sum up that either they are using the same old PHP or blending it with something compatible creating a new variant of the programming language. Let's wait and watch what the future beholds for PHP.




