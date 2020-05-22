Top 10 Best Astrologer In Bangalore

Human beings are predominantly aware that the universe is governed by a force, divine or external, that impacts our daily life. While there is a percentage of people who may not have belief, the global populace at large does believe in some influences the planetary system and stars have on our fate. Indian astrology or better still Hindu astrology is one of the most widely respected and practiced across the country. The foundation of Hindu astrology is based on the Vedas. The Hindus strongly believe that the planetary positioning and movement at the time of birth impact our lives, and the influences are a result of our karmic past. The Navagrahas (planetary system) are associated with the Supreme Being and hence rule our lives.

India abounds in astrologers practicing various forms of Hindu astrology. Most of them have in-depth knowledge of the subject as well as Hindu scriptures that help them give accurate readings and predictions. They also resolve issues for individuals through advice and remedial measures that can help them overcome testing situations in life.





We bring you best astrologer in Bangalore from different parts of the country who are experts in their field and come highly recommended. Here are the Top 10 Astrologers in Bangalore.









1) Smt. Shanta Belle





Smt. Belle hails from a distinguished family of astrologers. She had a passion for astrology and went on to complete her master’s in astrology from a reputed institution. This renowned astrologer is a gold medallist in Numerology. She is also a certified Gemologist. Her main goal to take up this career is to make life better and happier for all.





Smt. Shanta Belle gives accurate readings and predictions. She also advocates simple remedial measures in the case of planetary afflictions to her numerous clients to overcome testing times. She offers her expertise in the field of Vedic Astrology, K P Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology, and Ashtakavarga. This eminent astrologer has been practicing astrology for eighteen years. She is a resident of Bangalore and is fluent in English, Hindi, and Kannada.





2) Shri Shivaramakrishnan S.





Inspired by his father, the late Shri. M. Sudharssen, Baksaran Jothida Kalarathna Shri. Shivaramakrishnan S. was interested in occult sciences since childhood. He took up astrology as a full-time career. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and has completed his master’s at Anna University.





This famous astrologer realized that Baskaran Astrology (K B System) had a solid foundation as well as a methodology based on scientific principles. He learned Baskaran Astrology personally from the legendary inventor, Shri. Thilak K. Baskaran himself. This esteemed astrologer is a follower of the Baskaran System and offers general predictions on issues related to health, longevity, relationship, marriage, career, finance, and business. His expertise lies in K P Astrology and Baskaran System. He gives accurate predictions that include Dasa Bukthi predictions, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu predictions. For those clients who do not possess a birth chart, he bases his predictions on the Prasna (Horary) Astrology for specific details. He is an expert in astrology-based Numerology. A resident of Bangalore, this famous astrologer has ten years of experience in astrology and is fluent in English and Tamil.





3) Guruji Shree B.H. Acharya





Hailing from a highly distinguished family of astrologers, Guruji Shree Acharya has attained an immense and in-depth knowledge of astrology from his ancestors. He is amazingly accurate in his readings of birth charts and astrological figures, and his approach is unique. This eminent astrologer offers solutions by predicting the queries of his clients. He provides astrological services on issues related to relationship, marriage compatibility, education, health, finance, future predictions, and business. Guruji Shree Acharya is a highly traditional and renowned astrologer. This eminent astrologer is a resident of Bangalore.





4) Shri Pandit Suranjan





The eminent astrologer Shri Pandit Suranjan started his career as a spiritual healer at the tender age of nine. He is considered the best spiritual healer in India. His father was a famous astrologer, and Shri Pandit Suranjan took inspiration from him. He had a passion for astrology and Vedic Astrology. With his sharp intuition and exceptional ability, he has an uncanny approach for making accurate readings and predictions. His forecasts are astoundingly accurate. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology, love and relationship, marital relationship, poojas, and removing black magic. The esteemed astrologer is a resident of Bangalore.





5) Shri Pandit B.S. Rao





An ardent devotee of Shirdi Sai Baba, Shri Pandit B.S. Rao, has a lineage with his ancestors in the field of astrology. He has spiritual experience in Vedic Astrology and predicts the future for his clients through reading the face, photograph, or by reading the palm.





This eminent astrologer offers accurate predictions on issues related to love and relationship, compatibility, nutrition, health, children and family, career, wealth, past life karmas, Vaastu Dosha and Graha Dosha, business, political and legal matters. His expertise lies in astrology prediction, numerology prediction, palm reading prediction, Vaastu Shastra, and online horoscope services. He is a resident of Bangalore.





6) Shri Pandit Ramakrishna Shastry





This eminent astrologer has ancestral history and is a renowned expert in Vedic Astrology.





Shri Pandit Ramakrishna Shastry is a follower of Shirdi Sai Baba. He has immense knowledge and is renowned for his accurate horoscope readings and predictions. An expert in face- reading and palm reading, he offers astrological services on issues related to health, family, marriage, relationship, family disputes, among others. This eminent astrologer has decades of experience in the field of astrology. He is a resident of Bangalore.





7) Shri Pandit Vijay Ji





Shri Pandit Vijay Ji is known for his accurate readings and predictions. He is an expert in understanding the Chakra movement and the behavior of people. Blessed abundantly with immense knowledge of astrology, he guides his clients through effective advice and remedial measures. He has clients in India and abroad and guides them on the right path. He is an expert on issues related to marital relationship, career, finance, and removes the effects of black magic. This esteemed astrologer is a resident of Bangalore.





8) Shri Acharya D.N. Sana





Holding a master’s degree in astrology, Shri Acharya D.N. Sana has immense knowledge of astrology and has been practicing astrology for seventeen years. He has an amazing ability to get to the core of his clients’ problems and then give them guidance with accurate forecasts and predictions. He provides them practical guidance and counseling. He is renowned for analyzing horoscopes using scientific as well as new techniques. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology. This eminent astrologer is a resident of Karnataka and is fluent in English, Hindi, Kannada, Bangla, and Oriya.





9) Shri Padmakara Joshi





Hailing from a distinguished astrological family, Shri Padmakara Joshi learned astrology and Vaastu from AIFAS Bengaluru Chapter-2. He comes from an illustrious lineage where both his grandfather and father have been eminent in the field of astrology. This renowned astrologer is an expert in areas of Vedic Astrology, Scientific Astrology, Vaastu and Feng –Shui.

He is incredibly accurate in his horoscope readings and offers services on issues related to compatibility, muhurtha for marriage, marriage, analyzing marital problems, love and relationship, and progeny. He gives expert advice and guidance according to horoscope readings for change in career, foreign travel, lucky gemstone suggestions, and all other aspects of life. He has been awarded the title of Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, and Jyotish Shastracharya in astrology and Vaastu Ratna in Vaastu. This renowned astrologer has fifteen years of experience in astrology and is a resident of Bangalore. He is proficient in English, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.





10) Shri Astro Hrishikesh





This famous astrologer has immense knowledge of Vedic Astrology. He has amazing accuracy in his readings and predictions based on ancient Vedic principles laid down by Maharishis of Indian astrology. The expertise of this eminent astrologer lies in areas of Vedic Astrology, Brighu Naadi, Sapta Rishi Naadi, Chandrakala Naadi, Kashyapa Naadi, and Kashyapa Hora.





This renowned astrologer offers astrological services on issues related to marriage, academics, career, finance, and social issues. He is a resident of Bangalore and is fluent in Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi.