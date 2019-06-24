EDITIONS

5 Easy Methods To Recover Lost Photos From Digital Devices

Alex Waston
24th Jun 2019
Recover Photos From Digital Devices


Have you ever lost your photos from digital devices and still not found any solution that worked for you? If yes, then don’t worry, here are the best solutions available to get back lost images from digital devices.


This is not a new thing as users always report about the data loss situation from their digital devices, especially the photos. Sometimes, photo deletion may happen due to some unusual activity.


Photos are important for everyone and nobody want to lose them at any cost. But some accidents occur and wipes our entire memorable moments from digital devices. In this situation, how to get those photos back is a big challenge.


But, don’t worry because the deleted photos can be retrieved from digital devices easily. Here in this blog, I will guide you about how to recover lost photos from digital camera/USB drive/SD card in effective way.


Some Manual Solutions To Restore Deleted Photos From Digital Devices


Method#1: Recover Deleted Photos Using CMD Prompt


Why we need to retrieve deleted pictures using CMD prompt? Retrieve deleted pictures from digital devices through CMD prompt command is one of the most effective method. Command prompt performs the assigned task. Hence, the command prompt or CMD command is a great way to recover deleted pictures from external drive.

command promt

Here, following are the steps to recover deleted files from external drive:

  • Click the windows button with R to open the dialogue window
  • Type CMD and in command prompt window then, type chkdsk ‘drive letter’ /f and press Enter button
  • Click Y key until the command lines get start
  • Then, type the drive letter and again press Enter
  • Now, type the [drive letter :\>attrib -h-r-s/s/d *.*]. This command will retrieve your all deleted data in the storage drive.

 

Method #2: Change Drive Letter Name


A drive letter plays an important role in the system environment. Changing the drive letter is the most safe, efficient and a quick way to retrieve deleted pictures from digital devices. 

Following are the steps to recover deleted images from devices by changing drive letter:

  • First, open Disk Management tool and then, right click on the drive
  • Choose ‘change drive letter and paths
Change drive letter


  • Press ‘Change’ if the different drive letter is assigned or press ‘Add’ if, no any drive letter is assigned to the drive capacity
  • Select the original drive letter and press ‘ok’.
  • Then’ check if you may access all the files and programs.
  • If, you were unable to assign the original drive letter, that time you remove all other connected USB storage media and retry.

After that your deleted data will recover.


Method #3: Reinstalling The Drivers

Reinstalling The Drivers

You can try reinstallation of drivers to recover lost data from digital devices. The following steps are:


  • First, go to Windows button and right click on my computer. Press the manage option.
  • Then, press the device manager option on the left side.
  • Double click on disk drives option from the given list. Right click on the name of your removable drive.
  • Then, press uninstall and press ok.
  • Disconnect your storage media then restart your system.
  • Then, connect your SD/memory card. After that your system will detect your device and you can access the data easily.



Method #4: Use Disk Management Tool to Recover Deleted Photos

Disk Management Tool

Sometime, system is unable to read or access the data of connected storage devices. In that case, you asked that- How do I format any external storage devices which are unreadable on system? Hence, in this situation, you have to format your storage device, the steps are:


Connect your memory card/ SD card OR pen drive to your Windows system.

  • First, press Start and right click on “This PC” or “My Computer” and then choose the “Manage” option.
  • Then, the left side of screen, press on “Disk Management” option.
  • Right click on the specific digital storage device and press on “Format” option.
  • Select for quick format option.

Wait a few minutes to format process to get complete.


                     

Method #5: Format Digital Device To NTFS

Format to NTFS


Format the SD card to NTFS with the Windows Built-in Tool. The steps are:

  • Click Windows button with R” keys to open the Run box, then type "diskmgmt.msc" and press "Enter" to run Disk Management.
  • Detect the SD card and right click on it. Then select "Format" option.
  • In the Format Dialogue, choose NTFS. Then you can increase Volume label to the SD/memory card.


Conclusion 

              

After going through all the above methods to retrieve lost pictures from SD card, digital camera and USB drive, you can get back your important pictures easily, which were lost by mistake. Thus, the above-mentioned methods for digital photo recovery are easy to use so, anyone can use them easily to get back their deleted images.

I hope that the above-mentioned information and methods regarding how to restore deleted pictures from digital devices will be helpful to you.


Authors
Alex Waston

Hi I am Alice Jolly, a beauty specialist from California, U.S.A.


