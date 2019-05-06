5 Key Attributes of a Top-Quality Web Designing

It is quite evident that web designing is extremely important because of the impression it has on the users about a business. It is pivotal to understand the key elements which makes a cool and inviting web design. Though there are thousands of web development companies from America in the west to Japan and Australia in the East, you should always consider the below mentioned attributes, while choosing web designing services.

Let’s dive straight into it:





Though there are thousands of web development companies from America in the west to Japan and Australia in the East, you should always consider the below mentioned attributes, while choosing web designing services.







1. Easy Website Navigation

It will be safe to assume that the users who are accessing your website will always be in a hurry and they will try to find out all the required information as quickly and easily as possible. Keeping this mind, the navigation should be easy for them to use. The key to any good navigation is that it should be self-explanatory and at the same time, simple. Highlighted headings can be included to catch the attention of the users.





2. Device Friendly Web Design

These days, you don’t always need a computer to access a website. with the growth in mobile technology, one can access any website from mobiles devices such as tablets, smartphones etc. This needs to be integrated while designing the website otherwise the users will lose interest and will move to some other website.





3. Page Speed

Page speed is one of the most important attribute of website design. It doesn’t matter how great your website design can be or how exceptional the content of your website is until your target audience gets it quickly. Page speed is a feature which enables your website to load pages quickly and make the information available to users.

To be precise, your website should take a maximum of 4 seconds to load. Anything beyond that is simply archaic.





4. Powerful Visuals

During a study, it was found that customers interact ten times more to visuals compared to text on the website. It is a big yes to integrate good quality visuals in your Web Design, however it should not be over done otherwise the website might look cluttered. Also, stuffing visuals unnecessary would slow down the page speed too.





5. Consistency in Style

The website should be consistent all throughout, it should not be the case that one page has dark colours and the next page get brightly illuminated. Same holds good for fonts and layouts as well. The reason it is of extreme importance is because consistency helps create brand recognition which keeps the users spend more time on the website. All in all, this will make the website more cohesive which will make you earn more conversions.





To conclude, a smart SEO job is required to make your website show up on search results, whereas an exceptional web designing is required to make customers hooked to your site.





Author Bio

An Entrepreneur, Search Marketing Guru or a gifted writer: there are many facets to Ben Lewis’s persona. His brain child, i-TRAFFIC, has assisted numerous businesses to leverage the benefits of online marketing, and drive them to the top of their respective domains.