The current pace of life leads each time to a greater number of professionals and workers to suffer from different pathologies associated with work stress.





A clear example of this is the Burnout Syndrome, an evil more and more common among employees who work under pressure. It is caused by working under stress which increases the levels of anxiety in people, causing them to reach a point of frustration never experienced before, where everything seems irrelevant and the sense of the activities that it performs is usually eroded.

If the situation we have just described is yours, do not despair. There are ways to reverse this scenario. Below, we offer you a list of tips to achieve it.





6 ways to deal with work stress

Recognize your situation

Recognize the situation you are living in, talking to others and asking for help are some of the ways to overcome work stress and continue enjoying life as you did before. Recognizing that you feel overwhelmed by your work will not make you weaker but vice versa.

Stay organized

As simple as it sounds, make a list of the activities you must meet every day and rank them from most to least important. It can help you to organise your day. In this way, you will avoid forgetting important tasks which will reassure you in some way.





Learn to relax your mind

Techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises and mindfulness can help stress go away. Start by taking a few minutes each day to focus on a simple activity like breathing, walking or enjoying a meal. The skill of being able to focus on a single activity without distraction will get stronger with practice and you'll find that you can apply it to many different aspects of your life

Identify the stressor

Keep a journal for a week or two to track which situations creates the most stress and how you respond to them. Record your thoughts, feelings and information about the environment, including the people and circumstances involved, the physical setting and how you react to them. Did you raise your voice? Get a snack from the vending machine? Go for a walk? Taking notes can help you find a pattern among your stressors and your reactions to them.





Do not multitask

Multitasking does not work well for everyone. Splitting your focus affects the quality of work which eventually increases your stress at work. Rather than multitasking, try a new strategy known as chunking. Chunking is the concept of breaking up your day into larger chunks instead of reacting to constant interruptions. It makes you focus on a single task at a time and improves your efficiency.





Listen to music

Music can take your mind off from the stress you are dealing with. A long day at work can be exhausting, listening to music while you are driving back home can relax both your mind and body. It also gives soothing sensation to the ears.





Stay in your comfort zone

Physical discomfort is also a stressor. You may not be able to notice the stress you experience when you are not comfortable sitting somewhere. But ensure that you are surrounded by things or people you are comfortable with.





Stay away from discords

Disagreements and conflicts take a toll on your physical and mental health. It is the best idea to avoid such situations and stay off limits. Do not be a part of gossip or share too much about your personal life. Avoid people who are involved in planning, plotting or politics.





Ask for help

If you continue to feel overwhelmed by stress and you think that nothing seems to help, you might want to talk to a psychologist. There is nothing wrong in accepting that you are having stress issues and you might need to see a doctor. There are mental health specialists who are trained to treat your problems. To refuse to visit them is nothing more than a childish attitude, because if your degree of stress is really high, only they can help you overcome it.



