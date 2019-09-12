A

6 Types of Foundation Repair

By baycrawl space
12th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

What is foundation repair?


The term foundation repair is a nightmare for every home or property owner. Foundation repair arises when the very foundation of a home, building, or structure is damaged and needs to be repaired. The foundation needs repair often when the core structure of the building is damaged or if the concrete is in distress. 


What causes foundation damage?


Water is often the most common reason for foundation damage. Movements start happening in the foundation of a structure when the soil components begin to either swell or shrink due to the presence of moisture. Damages may also occur when the area around the foundation has inadequate drainage facilities. When there is a plumbing leak below the structure or if the structure has been damaged by disasters like earthquakes, flood or droughts, this also leads to damage to the foundation. When soil is high in clay content, then also it becomes prone to damage to the foundation. 


Effects of foundation damage


Foundation damage is a serious issue and has many consequences such as damage of infrastructure, loss of value in real estate context, malfunctions of the equipment, cracks, etc. Foundation damage can also make a building or home extremely unsafe for accommodation. 


Symptoms of foundation damage


  • Cracked bricks
  • Cracked foundation
  • Cracked walls
  • Cracked floors
  • Uneven floors
  • Bulging floors
  • Separation around windows or walls
  • Misaligned doors and windows
  • Sticking doors


Types of foundation repair


The options for foundation repair depend on various factors like geographic area, site conditions, etc. Bay crawlspace has many networks and professionals working towards fixing foundation repair problems. Listed below are 6 popular types of foundation repair.


  • Slab jacking 

Slab jacking is a specialist technology of repairing concrete in which any sunken piece of a concrete slab is lifted by pumping some substance through the concrete, which effectively lifts it. Polyurethane foam is the most commonly used substance. Access holes are drilled into the concrete, and any void space is then filled. The reason why it is the most popular method of foundation repair is that it has many admirable advantages in terms of cost savings, timeliness, and its aesthetic. 


  • Steel piering

This refers to the process of driving many pilings of steel pipes to correct the settlement of the foundation. In cases when the structure tends to come in a downward motion, steel piering is commonly used. A hydraulic lifting system is put into use along with the steel piers to lift the foundation and correct its elevation, thus making it stable. 


  • High-density polyurethane foam 

This is the most simple process in repairing slabs. The foam is injected into a checkerboard grid into the affected area. 


  • Sealant repairs

Sealant repairs are the most typical way of fixing damaged foundations quite easily. Sealant repairs usually consist of caulking or filling in with hydraulic cement. 


  • Helical tieback anchors

Helical tieback anchors are used to repairing walls that are bowing or leaning. They are attached in the interior portion of the wall, and then the wall is straightened by applying tension. 


  • Spot piers

These piers are filled with concrete and are usually hand-dug and very shallow. These are excellent at repairing foundations in areas that are light loaded. 



  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    baycrawl space

    Related Tags

      Trending Now

      Trending Stories

      How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

      Sutrishna Ghosh

      What Steve Jobs never told you about entrepreneurship

      Deep Malhotra

      Indian menstruation tracking app Maya is leaking information relating to woman’s periods to Facebook: Report

      Tarush Bhalla

      Ola, Zomato, and Practo: meet the 5 successful businesses that were started by college friends

      Debolina Biswas
      Daily Capsule
      Will the economic slowdown affect startups (and other top stories of the day)
      Read Here

      Latest

      Updates from around the world

      Chubb to open business services tech centre in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

      Thimmaya Poojary

      How Happay is leveraging AWS services to help customers manage their expenses conveniently

      Team YS

      [Funding alert] Bengaluru-based healthcare startup Acculi Labs secures angel funding

      Tarush Bhalla

      Ola Bike expands to 150 cities, looks at 3X growth in a year

      Sindhu Kashyap

      What Steve Jobs never told you about entrepreneurship

      Deep Malhotra

      OYO enters four-star hotels segment in India

      Sujata Sangwan

      Our Partner Events

      Hustle across India
      Fri Sep 13 2019

      15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

      Mumbai
      Sat Sep 14 2019

      CII Leadership Conclave 2019

      Indore
      Sat Sep 14 2019

      Interior Design Event 2019

      New Delhi
      Sun Sep 15 2019

      iTEC Hackathon 2019

      Bengaluru