7 Major Trends of Building Conversational AI Chatbots for Your Startup

The chatbot technology is becoming more humanly over time and businesses today want to know about the new landmarks of AI chatbots.





So, what does this mean for businesses in 2019?

Business Insider states that 80% of businesses will be using AI chatbots by 2020.

Businesses from all over the world spent nearly $1.3 trillion/year to serve around 265 Billion of customer service requests.

AI chatbots can help your business save approximately 30% of the cost.





According to reports, year-over-year AI chatbots are growing at a rate of 5.6X.









If you are probably planning to continue riding this wave, putting your chatbot performance under a microscope is very important. But to do it, you need to work on the following aspects of your chatbot development.





Here are the latest trends for businesses using AI chatbots to follow in 2019.





1. Python Chatbots with NLP

When you need your chatbot to be interactive, then Python chatbot with natural language programming (NLP) is the best choice in providing a real user experience with your chatbot.





Python Chatbots with NLP can be of great help for businesses as it comes with the ability to understand human language, sentiment analysis, helps in interacting with customers on a higher level, and clarify customer queries in their own language.





Messaging platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp are using a similar approach to communicate directly with customers.





2. Tensorflow Chatbots





According to industry experts, in the upcoming years, it is likely that nearly all of the contextual communications with your customers will be carried out using a Tensorflow Chatbot.





Tensorflow AI chatbots help in facilitating businesses to maintain their consumer interactions in a flawless manner by providing a bot to get insights into your data. The example of a contextual conversation on AI chatbot is here:









So, the implementation of Tensorflow chatbots and messengers provides your business with the ability to process contextual responses.





3. AI Chatbot Platforms





When it’s about AI enabled chatbots, these interfaces are powered by artificial intelligence and have the capability of providing a quick and flawless response to customers’ questions without requiring a human worker to reply. The best AI chatbot platforms of the year 2019 are — PandoraBots, Chatfuel, Sequel, Botsify, ManyChat.





4. Chatbot Analytics and Insights





After all, every business needs a set of tools and analytics to measure customer insight. AI enabled chatbots can perform an accurate analysis of a large amount of data without making errors. The bot analytics with AI technology now provides business with an opportunity to go even deeper into the data analysis and collection of customer data.





The metrics used to determine the performance of your AI chatbot are:





Bot Metrics help gauge the performance of your chatbot by analyzing user retention rate and the user satisfaction rate. User Metrics helps in analyzing every single interaction your chatbot had with your customers. Message Metrics help you identify the total conversations between your customers and the chatbot and also the length of the conversation.









5. Virtual Assistants





The reason why virtual assistants getting more popular every year is that involving them in your business is relatively more affordable as compared to hiring a new employee. Due to their diverse skill sets, your business will get the kind of efficiency, performance, and flexibility that would be hard to find in a normal employee.





In 2019, automation of customer service is easily possible with virtual assistants and AI chatbots, thanks to its ability to combine various applications into a single task that can help in the growth of your business.





6. Machine to Machine Talking (M2M)





AI chatbots not only provide customer experience through direct contact with your customers, but it can be with bots and other automated response systems. Businesses today can provide all of their services via one channel, via AI chatbot.





It is useful for businesses to make the product purchase through a bot, confirm the purchase decision via the same bot, and you can also consult the delivery of the purchase with the same bot, this can give you more seamless & improved communication.





7. Conversational User Experience (CUX)

Conversational User Experience or CUX will be adopted by most businesses in 2019. It’s a newer version of UX design, and have features like guided conversations, brand persona development, and personalized content. Its main purpose is to help businesses to create rapid and helpful customer interactions on their chatbot. CUX is something to keep in mind, as any business that fails to keep up with CUX may risk their customer support.





Final Words





If we talk about customer service, AI chatbots offer services similar to those offered by humans. With the advancement of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world, chatbot services are becoming more popular and impeccable with human-like features.





Hence, AI chatbots have the power to change the way you interact with your customers and provide them a reliable way to connect with your business. Investing in AI chatbots with a leading chatbot development company can be a vital step to prepare your business for the future.





At ValueCoders we outsource expert chatbot developers having vast industry experience of minimum three to five years as we understand how important chatbot is for an online business. You can also fill up the query form for free consultation from chatbot experts.



