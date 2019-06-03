7 Reasons To Choose Career In Travel and Tourism





Generally, when the word ‘Travel’ comes in discussion people think about going to holidays with family and friends but the thing does not end here, it has also a unique dimension i.e making a wonderful career into travel and tourism industry. Yes! You can make an astonishing career in travel and tourism after 12th.





Why To Choose Career In Travel and Tourism?





Every time when it comes to selecting a path of career, it is highly recommended that you must go for the one which has the high scope so that in future you don’t come across any problems related to jobs. As far as concern to the travel and tourism industry, I must tell you that the scope of this sector is increasing day by day and in the coming days, it will increase more.

As per the report of Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)- this commerce is already offering more than 10 percent of global employment. You can find numerous major and discrete areas that are full of outstanding opportunities, which are as follows:





Ancillary services associated with tourism

Arts and culture.

Outdoor recreation.

Hotels, food, and beverage.

Airlines/transport.

Conferences and conventions.

Ecotourism





Expert says that today more and number of smaller companies are coming up or they are being merged with the larger organizations such as American Express, Carlson Wagonlit, and Marriott. Hence, it is proved to be fruitful in commencing your career with such companies or any other big ventures, where you will be able to get marvelous exposure and learn a lot without losing the job security.Moreover, there is the enhancement in the web services, which has aided in various ways creating travel and tourism careers in an effective and efficient manner.

Nowadays, Government is also taking initiatives and launching various projects for the accretion of jobs in hospitality and tourism Industry. Another advantage of working in this particular field is that you can get the opportunity to board the plane at low prices and see various beautiful places.

Hence, it is a growing market for the entire job seekers, an individual will not find any sort of difficulties in establishing his/her career. You can also switch to abroad if you don’t find any worth in sticking into one country as there are endless opportunities in travel and tourism Management at overseas.





WHICH IS THE BEST TRAVEL AND TOURISM COURSE?





It is very important to know which Travel and tourism course to choose as it will decide how efficiently you can get the success in your life. There are numerous travel and tourism courses at various levels such as Graduation, Post Graduation, and Certificate Courses.

Graduation Certificate includes BBA – Travel and Tourism, B.A. – Travel & Tourism Management B.A. – Tourism Studies, etc. Post Graduation courses involves MBA – Tourism and Hotel Management MBA – Travel and Tourism, Masters in Tourism Management, Master in Travel and Tourism Management and many more. Certificate courses are Diploma in Travel and Tourism









BENEFITS OF OPTING TRAVEL AND TOURISM FOR CAREER





Here are the top 10 reasons to choose a career in the travel and tourism industry.





You can make a good salary:





The whole and sole purpose of each and every profession are to make more and more money, which is easily solved by the travel and tourism jobs. You and your family will never be disheartened by looking at the salary packages offered by the recruiters. For example, A hotel general Manager can easily earn more than $64,000 per annul. So, you can make a good salary. you can maintain the balance between passion and career and financial as well.





Work is enjoyable:





Just Imagine! You can be on holiday in all 365 days. The people who doesn't like desktop work from 9 to 6 for them career in travel and tourism is the best. such people are crazy about tourism jobs; you know why it happens? Because the staff enjoys a lot while working with each other. Due to such a great environment, people don’t get tired even after making a lot of efforts at their work. You can always see a big smile on their face which is all natural. Isn’t it appealing?





Satisfactory hikes:





Almost every travel and tourism job grants their employees lovable salary hikes. Moreover, they get free products and services of the company and sometimes they also get heavy discount rates at numerous places. It is a cost-effective way through which you can spend a memorable time with your family and friends. You can enjoy free entry to the private parties, water parks, and many more areas.





Breaks Boredom:





As you are in such a business in which you are making people’s day special. So, many times it happens that your own day also becomes fantastic. In this way, the monotony also changes, you are not just going office every day and sitting in front of the computer and in the evening coming at the home and repeating the same thing in all seven days of each week. Gradually, you will realize that there is no space of boredom in your life rather you are going to parties and having fun all the time.





You may have more holidays:





At your workplace most of the time it happens that your work will get over early and you are leaving the office before it actually gets over. Yes, it is possible! You can easily make more holidays and take out extra time for loved ones. Hence, you are earning full income even when you are working for lesser days than it was assigned to you. It will be like a dream come true.





You can work anywhere in the world:





Once you have gained the skills required in this profession by attending marvelous travel and tourism courses, you can easily be hired by the recruiters present at any corner of the world. With the help of such stupendous courses, you will be able to travel various parts of the world with the high discount rate.





You can see several cultures:





Do you know how does it feel when we meet people from the different culture? You can easily answer this question with your own experience after enrolling yourself in travel and tourism colleges. People who are working in the hospitality and tourism Industry says that they enjoy talking and being around with people of different cultures. It grants them an amazing feeling which not only doubles the enthusiasm but also offers a great happiness.

After going through the above points don’t you think it is better to go for travel and tourism courses after 12th? I think you must give a thought to this career option as it is a matter of your whole life.





HOW TO ENROLL YOURSELF IN BEST JOB?





For acquiring the world-class travel and tourism Jobs it is mandatory to have a quality curriculum. Hence, you must enroll yourself in good travel and tourism courses in order to get the optimum skills and knowledge in an effective and efficient manner.

In these institutions, you will be able to have in-depth information about tour operators, airlines, hotels and tourist board, learning about products, structures, and operations within the tourism industry.

With the help of academic and vocational training that is being offered, you will be able to understand the sort of relations between consumers and the tourism service providers and several other concerning factors to tourism such as social responsibility and sustainability.





The courses will allow you to gain certain necessary skills, few of them are given below:





presentation skills

the ability to work to deadlines

leadership

team working

the ability to research

problem-solving

IT skills

communication skills, with a strong customer focus.





Getting a good qualification will attract excellent employers to shortlist your profile. Therefore, your chances of getting a perfect stint to become maximum after gaining the right certificates. It is advisable that you must not avoid the appropriate education before going into the industry as it will act as a hindrance to your growth.

Sometimes, people don’t care for getting the proper education from the recognized institute, which in returns causes a huge problem in long run. Therefore, if you are looking to opt for the career in the tourism field, you must choose the recognized institute so that you will be to occupy a safe job for your future.





GRAB THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES!





The entire specific in-house training is provided by the institutions available on the web. They will provide all the courses at a reasonable rate.They are providing the best knowledge and practical experience of the industry.

To get the best travel and tourism courses in India, you must scrutinize the internet facility as it will help you in reaching the best institutions of the world. Read More to know the BEST CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN TRAVEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY



