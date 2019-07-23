9 Effective Business Advantages of Java Applications

Java is a class-based, object-oriented, and general-purpose computer programming language. It was designed specifically for new implementation dependencies. James Gosling initiated Java development. Java programming language was not dependent on any particular hardware or software; instead was initially developed for developing applications.





Many applications have been developed in Java, and several practical benefits are offered by Java application development. Both web and desktop-based applications can be easily designed and developed in Java that offers beneficial organization features. Many of us are still using desktop-based applications like Microsoft Word, a word-processing application, while a similar Google Docs application is a web-based application that performs various operations but all by using the internet.





i) Flexible Applications





Java helps the developers in developing both desktop and web-based applications. Mainly Java applications get popularity due to the invention of the internet. Along with the revolution of the World Wide Web, Java application becomes popular and played an important role for every internet user.





ii) Java Features





Here we will discuss the advantages and phases of Java Application Development. Some of the steps for application development are:





Java Class Project Creation

Project Development

New Codes Addition

Compiled Program Functioning

Java Source Code Entry

The functioning of the Compiled Program





These steps have to be followed n certain order by Java applications. The Java applications are developed by almost every other industry, including banking, manufacturing, IT services, and entertainment.





iii) Used by Organizations





Today, many organizations are using various desktop and web-based applications just for their business process management. Their business gets managed, and they get various advantages due to these feature-rich Java applications. Some of the benefits we are going to discuss here:





iv) Accessible from Anywhere





Unlike desktop applications, the web-based applications can be accessed from anywhere even in a uniform environment. Still, the applications that are developed in Java have to be tested for every possible web-based environment. For this, the Java developers test these applications for all possible web-browser. However though they are developed for only one operating system, can easily be executed on any possible OS like Windows, Mac, Linux and all.





v) Cost-effective Development





As the Java based web applications are accessed in a uniform environment, the applications need to be tested thoroughly for every possible browser and environment. In case of Java applications the user need not be oriented for any particular web-browser and develop versions of the same application for every other browser or OS, Just through the single application, they can easily get a compatible application for every other operating system and web browser. In this way, the troubleshooting and application configuration gets easier.





vi) Compatible with a Range of Devices





Today every user is accessing the applications from their own devices that may be either a tablet or laptop or desktop and any other hand-held device that is connected to the internet. This includes mobile phones, tables, and PDAs.





Through these devices, the applications can be accessed, and the user can interact and receive the information in the way so that it suits them. Therefore the application and its information are always on the fingertips of every user and people.





vii) Better Interoperability





User can achieve a far greater level of web applications in separate isolated desktop applications. Java applications can be easily integrated with any other business application. You can get a flexible and adaptable business model in a rapidly changing business market due to effective and beneficial Java applications.





viii) Easy to Install and Maintain





As the Java applications are web-based, so can be easily installed and maintained. Once a new version is installed on the host server, all users can upgrade and features easily. Even the new software and versions can be upgraded to new versions. Users only have to accomplish the up gradations and installation easily.





ix) Enhanced Security





The applications are usually deployed on dedicated servers. They can be easily maintained and monitored by experienced server administrators. The potential security breaches of Java applications are comparatively tighter.



