Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business

It hasn't been so easy for businesses to keep in touch with their customers whenever and wherever they select. Smartphones, for example, are increasingly common, with 52% of Australians possessing one - a figure which is anticipated to grow by a further 10 million by 2015.
Mobile marketing taps into the omnipresent nature of mobile phones to stay in touch with consumers wherever they go. It is a gigantic opportunity for brands and advertisers, who can reach their customers in more ways than ever before. Here are just a couple of examples:
• Text message marketing : communicating brand messages, special offers or ads via SMS.
• Multimedia messaging services : the ability to send video and pictures via MMS.
• Mobile search marketing : targeted search results based on the user's location.
• Mobile display advertising : the ability to display banner ads and rich media on a mobile phone.
• Mobile video advertising : animations and interactive videos which may be shown on a tiny display.
• Mobile applications : ranging from e-commerce to information services, mobile applications make performing a task via mobile phone simple.
• Mobile bar codes : otherwise known as QR or 2D codes, mobile bar codes embedded in a magazine or display board may be read into a mobile phone to lead the user directly to unique, trackable online content.
Mobile barcodes (or QR codes) are already in use in 136 countries around the world and mobile web is anticipated to reach almost 2 billion users by 2015. This really is a growing industry that's already seeing results - already, one-third of consumers shop online via mobile rather than on a computer or in person.
QR codes are an ever more popular manner of providing on-the-spot information about products, brands or promotions. In certain nations, 50% of Smartphone users have an application effective at reading QR codes. It's this ability to provide immediate information that may support consumers to convert - by making it easy find out about a promotion, to make a purchase or sign up for an event.
Many businesses are successfully using mobile marketing to launch, manage and assess their advertising campaigns. However, is this new manner of marketing limited to companies with a large team of expert marketers in-house, or can smaller businesses embrace it also?
For small-scale businesses working on a local level, mobile marketing could be amazing for securing business from customers in the neighbourhood area, thanks to location-based searches.
Compared to preceding-the-line advertising channels such as radio and TV, or print marketing in newspapers and magazines, mobile marketing is cheap. That is not to imply that particular campaigns won't cost - constructing a mobile-ready website or developing an augmented reality application, for example, will not come cheap.
Nonetheless, it's possible to set up QR code campaign or an SMS on a relatively small budget, and with marketing as adaptive and multi-faceted as mobile marketing, there will always be alternatives to satisfy budgets that are lesser.
It is usually possible to run various mobile stations either as a fixed, regular cost or a pay-per-service, depending on size, time scale and the scope of your campaign.
