EDITIONS

Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business

Mobile marketing is the also way of marketing for any small business which is in low budget and mobile marketing is use for branding. 

Manoj Singh Rathore
7th May 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

It hasn't been so easy for businesses to keep in touch with their customers whenever and wherever they select. Smartphones, for example, are increasingly common, with 52% of Australians possessing one - a figure which is anticipated to grow by a further 10 million by 2015.


Mobile marketing taps into the omnipresent nature of mobile phones to stay in touch with consumers wherever they go. It is a gigantic opportunity for brands and advertisers, who can reach their customers in more ways than ever before. Here are just a couple of examples:

Text message marketing : communicating brand messages, special offers or ads via SMS.

• Multimedia messaging services : the ability to send video and pictures via MMS.

• Mobile search marketing : targeted search results based on the user's location.

• Mobile display advertising : the ability to display banner ads and rich media on a mobile phone.

• Mobile video advertising : animations and interactive videos which may be shown on a tiny display.

• Mobile applications : ranging from e-commerce to information services, mobile applications make performing a task via mobile phone simple.

• Mobile bar codes : otherwise known as QR or 2D codes, mobile bar codes embedded in a magazine or display board may be read into a mobile phone to lead the user directly to unique, trackable online content.


How Mobile Marketing has increased - Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business


Mobile barcodes (or QR codes) are already in use in 136 countries around the world and mobile web is anticipated to reach almost 2 billion users by 2015. This really is a growing industry that's already seeing results - already, one-third of consumers shop online via mobile rather than on a computer or in person.


QR codes are an ever more popular manner of providing on-the-spot information about products, brands or promotions. In certain nations, 50% of Smartphone users have an application effective at reading QR codes. It's this ability to provide immediate information that may support consumers to convert - by making it easy find out about a promotion, to make a purchase or sign up for an event.


The impacts for small and medium sized businesses - Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business


Many businesses are successfully using mobile marketing to launch, manage and assess their advertising campaigns. However, is this new manner of marketing limited to companies with a large team of expert marketers in-house, or can smaller businesses embrace it also?

For small-scale businesses working on a local level, mobile marketing could be amazing for securing business from customers in the neighbourhood area, thanks to location-based searches.


How much does mobile marketing cost? - Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business


Compared to preceding-the-line advertising channels such as radio and TV, or print marketing in newspapers and magazines, mobile marketing is cheap. That is not to imply that particular campaigns won't cost - constructing a mobile-ready website or developing an augmented reality application, for example, will not come cheap.


Nonetheless, it's possible to set up QR code campaign or an SMS on a relatively small budget, and with marketing as adaptive and multi-faceted as mobile marketing, there will always be alternatives to satisfy budgets that are lesser.


It is usually possible to run various mobile stations either as a fixed, regular cost or a pay-per-service, depending on size, time scale and the scope of your campaign.


You can learn more about the Mobile Marketing : A Guide for Small Business by digital marketing course in delhi from Techstack.

1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Manoj Singh Rathore

Hello, My name is Manoj Singh Rathore. I am working as Digital Marketing Head in Techstack. You can find more about our courses like Data Science Course in Delhi, Business Analytics Course in Delhi, Artificial Intelligence Course in Delhi, Digital marketing Course, Big Data Hadoop Course, Web Designing Course, Python Course and Machine Learning Course.

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

20 Best Social Media Marketing Tools You Need in 2019

by Ammad Ali

GST: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Search Number

by Anil Tanwar

The Importance of Leadership in Marketing For Your Fast-Growth Company

by Sameer Ahmed

Can elephants dance in the coaching industry

by Tarun Kumar

CARO: Audit reporting requirements under CARO 2016

by Legal Raasta

How to Create Express Entry Profile for Canada?

by countrywide visas