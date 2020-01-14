How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Landscape of Digital Marketing Training?

How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Landscape of Digital Marketing?

Two of the hottest topics of the present time are Digital Marketing and Artificial Intelligence. These two exceptionally excellent technologies are expanding rapidly. While the world is already high on them, we don't see them going out of trend ever.





Artificial intelligence was once considered the future of marketing, and here we are. The category involves machine learning and problem-solving. Artificial intelligence offers practical solutions with the help of technology.





Artificial intelligence and digital marketing are linked closely. The reason is, artificial intelligence help improves user experience, and that's the ultimate goal of SEO enthusiasts.





Both the terms are so broad that it would be unfair to discuss them so shortly. Let's have a deeper understanding of "How is artificial intelligence changing the landscape of digital marketing?





How is AI Adding Value To Digital Marketing Life?





The life of a digital marketer is all about analyzing what will please the visitors. Understanding the interests of such a large number of people is not an easy task. AI has offered a variety of tools that analyze better than human beings.





From artificial organs to robots treating humans, we have become more dependent on artificial tools. Now, adapting to artificial knowledge has made digital life better and faster. The AI technology offers better insights and hence helps with better planning.





According to reports, AI-powered marketing can reduce up to 37% expense. Also, the revenue was enhanced as much as 39% for brands that chose an AI marketing strategy.

AI will Play Major Roles in Digital Marketing





Artificial Intelligence things have always replaced human efforts, and the same will be done by AI too. Artificial intelligence will cover a broad spectrum of jobs which were earlier reserved for humans. It will also help measure results that were otherwise impossible.





Let’s see what artificial intelligence can do for digital marketers and digital marketing field.





● It Can Improve Consumer Experience

AI makes it possible for the customers to try your products virtually. For example, they can see how a dress will look at them. Will features like “OK Google", voice search will make it easy for customers to search for their products? And that would directly impact the digital marketing field.





● AI Can Predict Consumer Behavior

AI helps collect data from the whole internet so that you can analyze what your customers want. Customers are so anonymous. You can't study the entire audience with just those who are visiting your profile. AI makes it easy to see how customers behave to a particular thing.





● Better Customer Support

As a user, it was so frustrating to call customer care and wait for them to assign an executive. Sometimes, they were not available, and other times all of the executives were busy. AI has offered chat bots that can give instant solutions to little queries of customers.





● Reduced Advertisement Costs

It hurts when you have to pay without getting results. You know the campaign wasn't successful, but you can't keep the pay. Now, with artificial intelligence, you can measure the results and pay only when they succeed.





● Smart Trend Analyses

The world has always been a trend lover, and that's why a digital marketer needs to be aware of all the latest trends. You can't predict it yourself, but AI can surely do it for you. The AI-powered tools can analyze and suggest trends so that you can improve your marketing strategy and products as well.





● Easy Content Profiling

How customers behave to particular content is the most crucial thing to analyze.

Now, it was hard to analyze the response manually, but AI-powered tools have made it much faster and easier. Content, the king, has got its wisest minister in the form of AI.





How To Smartly Include AI-Based Tools In Your Digital Marketing Strategy?

There are thousands of AI applications with a variety of options to use them. AI will yield the best results if you know how to go with it smartly.





Try a variety of tools and practice them Analyze and find out tools that are helpful for you Know more about the technology with the help of webinars and online information Experiment and create your own effective ways Explore the case studies of successful competitors Try something specifically designed for your industry Gain technical knowledge and indulge with AI employing industries to get the best out of it.





I hope the above points made AI and its impact on digital marketing clear to you. Pick up your device, turn your creative nerves on, and start evolving with AI. You might find the most precious stones out of the treasure of artificial intelligence.