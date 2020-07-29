AI & Chatbot Apps: How Are the Two Transforming The Mobile Technology?

Today, technology continues to make breakthroughs every day and enhance user experience. Ventures around the world have started embracing innovative technologies and are searching for ways to make them more accessible to the end-users. From small enterprises to some of the giants in the market today, AI and chatbots are being integrated on a large scale and these enhancements are making lives easier in many ways.





Speaking of the mobile app industry alone, the AI-driven transformation is evident as the industry continues to evolve by all leaps and bounds. Today, we have apps in verticals like healthcare and grocery being integrated with AI chatbots. Not only this, but Artificial Intelligence is also paving the way for various innovative features in the apps.





So Let’s take a closer look at how AI and chatbots are transforming mobile technology for good. But before we do that, let’s understand what AI and chatbots are all about.

All About AI and Chatbots

Emerging to create a strong user experience mechanism, the amalgamation of AI and chatbots can have a resounding impact on mobile technology. In fact, various app development companies have now begun integrating AI in Android and iOS apps on a larger scale. But let's first take a closer look and understand more about AI and Chatbots.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

AI has been gaming momentum since it was first introduced and is conditioned to interpret information like humans. It is a technology that tracks down human behavior and decisions and develops responses by building on them. In fact, AI exhibits some of the spheres of the human brain like- learning, planning, motion problem solving, etc, and can even be used in smart home devices like Alexa and Cortana.

What is a Chatbot?

Chabot is one of the features of AI and uses machine learning to analyze the data and answer customer’s queries. Today, there are many apps powered by chatbots in industries like education, grocery, healthcare, and e-commerce. Not just in apps, but the chatbot feature is being integrated into websites too on a large scale.

Notables Figures Around AI and Chatbots

As Chatbot and AI are being weaved together, AI-powered chatbots are becoming a prominent feature in smartphones and apps. Here’s what you need to know about the integration and market growth of AI and Chatbots in the coming days ahead.





According to Gartner, the year 2021 will record an estimated 25% of digital workers using virtual assistants and chatbots. This combination is set to make a colossal impact on mobile technology and user experience.

Most businesses are now planning to introduce chatbots for performing business operations because they can cater to queries much faster and efficiently with the power of Artificial Intelligence.

As conveyed by Grand View Research, the chatbot market worldwide is set to reach a staggering $1,23 billion by the year 2025 with an annual growth rate of 24.3%.

How Are AI And Chatbots Transforming Mobile Technology?

Developments around the integration of AI-powered chatbots in mobile and other technologies continue to happen with the pace today, and this may pave the way for enhanced services in the future. In fact, if AI-powered chatbots are introduced in the market, online services will gain a variety of benefits from it. Have a look.





So here’s our take on how AI and chatbots combined are transforming mobile technology for good.

1. Enhanced User Experience

User Experience plays a tremendous role in the mobile app industry today. Considering the fact that nearly 95% of app users judge the app on the very first impression, the relevance of a good UX increases all the more. However, while achieving the desired UX is a tough ask, the integration of AI and chatbots can certainly come to the rescue. With the help of AI-powered chatbots, mobile app users can now get 24x7 assistance without any hassle.





In fact, as per a predictive analysis, chatbots will take over the majority of customer interaction by the year 2025. While users will be able to efficiently search for anything and buy it, ventures would be able to provide more personalized services to the users.

2. Improved Assistance on the Go

With the combination of chatbots and AI, virtually every daily life task can now be done immediately by conveying it aloud to smart devices like Siri and Google Assistant. Users don’t necessarily need to download apps for creating to-do lists or tracking their daily activity. Instead, every task will be simplified with a virtual assistant listening to them every time and obeying the commands.





In fact, Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant currently hold the majority of the share when it comes to global users. Both hold a combined 72% share of global users’ share. Have a look.





3. Everything According To You

A thing that may soon be a reality, AI-powered chatbots will be at your services every time of the day and will make sure that every problem you face is addressed in real-time. The technology will work as your notepad, music/video player, provide you support on the go, help you learn in real-time, and so much more. In fact, Pop Geo, the National Geographic Chatbot is a prominent example of how AI, education, and entertainment would combine to form a new term called “Edutainment.”





Designed to cater your education and entertainment needs together, Pop Geo welcomes a user by asking to pick 3 areas of interest Post which, the chatbot throws 3 questions at a user to test the knowledge and if the user doesn't get it right, it explains every minor detail with a huge amount of wisdom.

4. Enhanced Personalized Experience

Providing a personalized experience to users is one of the top priorities for enterprises today, and with the help of AI, that priority is now becoming a reality with pace. By integrating AI-powered Chatbots in apps and other devices, developers can now make receiving personalized suggestions a lot easier. All this happens through an assistant tracking your behavior to come up with vital options for you. These AI-powered chatbots give paramount importance to the demands and preferences of the users and come up with solutions accordingly.





In fact, as per a survey, more than 90% of consumers and app users believe that getting a personalized experience is much more appealing than receiving routine customer service. Have a look.





5. Enhanced Security Levels

Security is one of the top concerns in mobile app development and various developers try innovative measures to improve the security of their app. However, as distant reality as it sounds, enhancing mobile app security is now possible through AI and chatbots. The majority of top mobile app developers today make use of the right algorithms and intelligent chatbots that are able to predict any potential threat to the data much before it actually happens, eventually protecting the user’s data.

In A Nutshell

With technological advancements happening at a rapid pace. AI-powered chatbots in smartphones and apps promise to remain a topic of excitement for users and developers all around the world. With enhancements like a more personalized experience and improved security, AI and chatbots are adding more quality to smartphone experience and promise a huge potential more the present and future in multiple industry verticals like healthcare, news, e-commerce, and customer service.





So if you feel there’s more to the combined force of AI and chatbots in bringing a transformation in mobile technology, feel free to get in touch with us to share your views or head over and leave your thoughts about the article in the comments section down below.