CFO Support Services in India: Review of existing financial reporting

CFO support services helps the companies to manage their company finances including financial reporting, record keeping, and financial planning and risk management. Some companies books CFO (Chief Financial Officer) for the analysis of their company data. Enterslice provide such CFO support services to the companies, helping them in managing their company finances. In this article, we will discuss how these services are beneficial for the companies and how they can book a CFO for their company.





What is the role of CFO Support Services for the companies?





Role of CFO support services is very crucial for the profitability and operational excellence of the business. His chief role is to face the challenges and provide its support in the Finance function of the company. Here are the duties performed by Chief Financial Officer in the company:





Evaluates the finance organization

Reviews company’s business process and financial systems

Reviews the existing financial reporting of the company

Assists the company in designing and implementing new Business approaches

Automation of Financial reporting

ERP Implementation

Adds value in the business process with his increased knowledge

Reviews the internal controls and ongoing procedures in the company

Review the reconciliation processes and controls





CFO Support Services in review of existing financial reporting:





A good financial reporting and Analytics helps in providing an accurate and reliable financial information to the internal and external stakeholders to help them in evaluating the company’s financial condition and making better decision on the basis of it.





A good CFO should fulfill the responsibility of maintaining ethical financial management along with the financial reporting by using his skills, qualities, and professional standards. Review of financial reporting helps in undertaking the review plans of finances, detailed analytics and preparation of new financial reports of the company.





What are the benefits of financial reporting?





Here are some of the benefits of Financial Analytics and Reporting for the company:





Develops transparency in the performance of the company through its functions

Analysis and reporting helps in knowing the prevailing market trends

It also helps in the financial restructuring of the company

By taking future in account it helps in determining the growth and prospects of the company and helps to reduce the cost of products and services offered by the company.

What are the Role of CFO Support Services in Management Information System (MIS) and Board Reporting?





The chief role of MIS in a company is to focus on the information relating to organization and technology systems. They analyze the problems of the business and prepare designs according to it and maintain the computer applications to solve and manage the organization's problems.

While board reporting is an effort to provide a meaningful and timely financial information to the directors of the company. It involves streamline the financial reporting process and preparation of a complete list for senior management determining the key performance indicators. Thus it involves external and internal reporting in redesigning of financial reports, investment reports, financial analysis report, budget report etc.





How to book an efficient CFO Support Services in India?





Enterslice provides the best CFO Support services in relation to investors by:

Identifying the issues and informing the management about it.

Set up annual calendar of meetings and events with the shareholders and potential investors.

Keeps a track of the investor base involving databases, compliance's, etc.

Performs market and company data analysis

Ensures the information of the company to investors in a well-defined, consistent, transparent and reliable manner.





