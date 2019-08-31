



Is your PC not responding to your commands? Are you facing many screen freezing issues? Is your system taking very long to complete even a minor task?





Well, your computer undeniably needs a Tune-Up session. No matter how well equipped your gadget, it tends to slow down over time due to junk accumulation.





Deleting system garbage manually can be a difficult task, and this is where Windows optimizer tools come in the picture.





Having the best PC optimizer software for windows is a must to detect and delete system junk, recover lost memory space, and enhance degraded performance.





There are several PC optimizer tools available for windows in the market today. However, to make your task simpler here, we have shortlisted some of the best possible options.





Best PC Optimizer Software for Windows 7,8,10:





1. ITL Windows Optimizer

ITL Windows Optimizer is one of the best pc optimizer software available in the market. It is a power-packed tool that scans your system for ongoing issues and can fix all trouble areas within seconds.





It can effortlessly remove junk from your system, defragment hard drives, identify and repair troubles registry entries, remove system cache, and enhance system speed by recovering lost RAM.





Main Features:





Junk Cleaner and Privacy tool: This feature-rich tool scans your system for unwanted data and files and removes it to recover lost memory space and maintain system performance.





It also deletes browsing history and gets rid of privacy traces to ensure online security.





Protection from the web: Over-flooded with information, the internet has become a life-saving platform for many. However, too much dependency can result in serious security issues.





Luckily, ITL is one software that can easily block all infected ads and online notifications to make your online surfing a safe experience.





Scan for Invalid registry Entrie: Invalid and broken registry entries can hurt your system performance. ITL can seamlessly identify and delete all such entries to make your fast and responsive.





2. Ashampoo WinOptimizer 2019

Ashampoo WinOptimizer is a sophisticatedly designed maintenance tool and one of the best pc optimizer.





It can fix suspicious registry entries, delete system garbage, and block infected websites and ads in just a single click. It comes with several modules that can efficiently defragment your hard drives to recover memory space, ensure its maintenance, and optimize startup problems.





If you're looking for an excellent PC tuneup tool, then Ashampoo is worth a try.





3. Piriform CCleaner

Keep your system organized and maintain the desired performance with this much talked about optimizer tool, CCleaner.





It eliminates all security loopholes by fixing outdated drivers, removers browser history, and blocks unwanted ads to provide a safe surfing experience.





Furthermore, it also makes your system more stable by fixing invalid registry entries and deleting junk and unwanted files. It also makes your system more responsive and fast.





4. lolo System Mechanic

Make your PC bloatware free and remove system garbage with this feature-rich tool. lolo mechanics deletes unwanted files, removes browser history, clears our memory space, and wipe out system cache.





Not only it enhances the overall performance of your system but it also takes care of all online security loopholes.





Use this PC optimizer tool to improve its speed and performance and notice a difference in your computer. This stunning application is available in both a free and premium version.





5. Iobit Advanced SystemCare Free

Hands down, this is one of the best options for people looking for pc optimizer tools. Its free edition comes with basic system cleaning features.





However, if you want to enjoy excellent benefits like deep registry cleaning, real-time optimization, performance-boosting, and privacy protection, you can opt for the premium version as well.





It comes with a straightforward and customizable interface and quickly cleans and neatens up your slow PC.





6. The PC Decrapifier

PC Decrapifier is another system utility tool that can help you get rid of junk and optimize it to enjoy improved and enhanced performance.





This easy to use software does not cost anything. Moreover, the best part is that it is not mandatory to download it; you can easily use it via a USB device and perform a system scan.





It performs a system scan but does not delete anything without your approval.





7. AVG PC Tuneup

This much-recommended tool is a perfect pick for people looking at a sound system optimizer for their Windows system.





It removes broken registry entries and cleans up browsers. Furthermore, it also performs system clean up and real-time monitoring and notifies you of all trouble areas.





Enjoy its a one-click feature to repair your slow performing PC within seconds.





8. Comodo PC Tuneup

This one gives a fierce competition to its competitors in terms of pricing and features. At $19.99, it offers system cleaning, space recovery, and file restoring functions.





Try this easy to use software today and enjoy the much-required speed and system performance.





9. SlimCleaner Free

SlimCleaner is one of the best free pc optimization software that offers both system cleaning and tuning utilities. It fixes all startup issues and cleans up system garbage, which makes your computer slow.





It can also remove unwanted applications and files and defragment hard disks effortlessly to maintain overall disk space.





10. Anvisoft Cloud System Booster

This single-tough performance booster app is our last choice. It runs through your PC, detects problem areas, and fixes them.





It can recover broken registry entries, remove temp files and junk including unwanted data, duplicate files, system cache and large files to improve overall performance and speed.





Conclusion

With unlimited choices in the market, finding the best PC optimizer for Windows is a difficult task.





However, we have tried shortlisting some of the best available options. Make your choice to see which one suits you the best.





Download today to optimize overall system performance and speed.



