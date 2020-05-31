Meet Anchor Himanshi Chatwani: A Genuine Inspiration to many during this Pandemic

Destined to fire the stage with her magical, powerful voice “Ladies and Gentleman… A warm welcome….” Himanshi steals the show right from the beginning.





A simple & sweet girl from Mumbai is now counting her 10th year as a successful anchor in the industry. She has done anchoring for celebrity events, corporate shows and sports events across the globe. She has hosted with some big names in the film industry & sports fraternity like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Niranjan Hiranandani, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Luis Figo.





She is one of the finest anchors in India and has got many accolades in anchoring.





Despite hosting with big names in film industry, Himanshi always remained grounded and thoughtful. She has also been an official anchor for various sporting events including ISL (Indian Super League), T20 Cricket, PBL (Premier Badminton League)





No One Sleeps Hungry Movement





The lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic has created havoc on everyone’s life. The most affected are the daily wage workers, under-privileged people & stray animals. Seeing the outcomes of the lockdown, Himanshi started an initiative called #NoOneSleepsHungry . She has got success in raising some good amount of funds in a very short span of time for the NGOs and individual frontline workers which will make sure that the daily wage workers, animals and everyone who need help in these crucial circumstances can be somehow helped through this cause.





She has received immense support on social media from the renowned TV personalities like Jaya Bhattacharya, Gauahar Khan, Hoezaay, Rohit Roy, sportsmen like Harbhajan Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Kabaddi player like Rahul Chaudhari to name a few as well as many other friends from the entertainment world.





India is going through a difficult & dangerous situation where the daily wage workers are suffering across industries. Himanshi raised the funds for these people securing some sort of help for them. Up till now she has been able to distribute the grocery packets to over 1200 families, helped over 500 stray animals with daily food & also medical assistance. During the festival of EID she celebrated it by giving rations to the underprivileged families & chocolates to the kids.





“Helping others in need is not only a responsibility of life, it is what gives meaning to living”. I am truly blessed for my supportive friends & family who helped me in such a noble cause. I thank them all from bottom of my heart. Even if they don’t have rations or enough funds, they have us”, says Himanshi.





Many NGOs and individuals are now interested in partnering with Himanshi in #NoOneSleepsHungry cause and they are certain to help as many people as possible in coming days.





The work-life Dilemma





Expressing her views on maintaining the work-life balance, Himanshi says, “Well, there is no point at all of your hectic work life when you cannot find enough time to be you, to enjoy your personal life. I have my professional dreams. I have set a target for them and thus, I have also set my standards which I need to maintain in my personal life as well. I work hard to achieve success. I always give my 1000% when I work. I concentrate on my work and deliver more than what is expected from me. The work-life is simply a tightrope in which you get wrapped strongly, but setting some standards, some deadlines will certainly let you enjoy your personal time. #NoOneSleepsHungry would have not been existed if I didn’t get time to work for my own or for the sake of my society.” She adds, “If you want to do something from your heart, you will find time for it.” That is the ultimate truth.





You can follow her work at https://instagram.com/himanshi.chatwani