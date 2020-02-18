Android App Development - 5 Must-try Tips for App Developers

With the vast development in the mobile industry, we are witnessing some great Android apps getting launched in recent times to retain the users in the market. Android app development companies are keeping a close look at their competitors to target potential Android users. Android is by far the largest mobile platform with almost 87% of the world’s market share. It won’t be wrong to say that Android is the sole reason why smartphones have become so advanced.





You can hire Android app developers pretty easily and is comparatively affordable than the iOS app developers. The Android app developers have always been looking to find new and innovative ways to develop better products for their customers. However, the development process is quite vigorous that needs to be addressed to enable the end-users having a great experience while they browse the application. In this blog, I will discuss major tips that will help acing Android app development. Without wasting further time, let’s dive into details.

Follow these 5 Tips for Android App Development

Every app developer shares a common dream i.e. to create an app that will help to solve a common problem, addressing an issue that is haunting the general public from time to time. But, behind the curtain, several challenges are faced by an Android app developer while incorporating different features in an app to make it handy for the users. This is why as a developer try to work on these tips.

Tip #1 - Make Sure to Book Your Name Space

It is quite small but one of the most important that the name of the app is decided well in advance to eradicating the duplicacy on the Google Play Store. It is always a good option to reserve your application name before its launch because that's what your users will notice with the first and foremost glance.

Tip #2 Test Your App Thoroughly





The most important thing in the process of offering an Android app development service is "testing". It is advised that you shouldn't release/handover app to the client before testing it thoroughly. A bug-free is nothing less than an asset and certain guidelines need to be ticked while conducting an app testing. The flaws and inconsistencies in the app should be corrected during the testing phase before its official release.

Tip #3 Analysing the Android Guidelines is Necessary

If you’re new to Android app development, you should know that Google has laid proper guidelines and a set of Android designs to help out the new Android developers. Know as Material design, these guidelines were laid down so that all the Android apps behave and feel the same way while providing a consistent UI/UX. Following these guidelines app, developers can provide end-users with an application that works well and is enjoyable to browse.





Tip #4 Optimise Your Apps





Let me tell you one thing if your Android application takes a long time to open up, there are more chances that users will dump those apps as soon as possible. The app retention rate is directly influenced by the speed of flow and the overall size of the app. The use of unnecessary objects and variables are the common mistakes made by new Android app developers which is the reason behind the drastic reduction in the speed of app loading.

Tip #5 Target Multiple Devices While Developing the App

Android is one of the flexible platforms that allows using the same app on multiple devices. But, for an Android app developer, it is almost impossible to test their apps on every single device that’s why it is suggested to use density-independent pixels (dip/dp) instead of pixels because it helps to maintain consistency among the different devices with different sizes.

Conclusion

Summing up, we can say that if you proceed towards the release of the app without ticking these things your app is considerably going to fail when it goes to the user's hand. This is why Android app developers are suggested to work on these tips to release a bug-free app on the Google Play Store.







