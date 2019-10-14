A

Financial Freedom is Not Difficult if You Are Ready To Follow Steps

Attaining Financial Freedom is Not Difficult if You Are Ready To Follow These Steps

By Carol Adams
14th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For many people managing their finance is a very difficult task and they find it very stressful. But the fact is that if not managed well, it can lead to a great debt and financial crisis. So, it is very crucial for one to understand his or her financial needs very well. In order to maintain a balanced financial life, it is very important to know how to get money, how to spend it wisely, and how to save it and spend it in a better way.

To be successful in life in any field, better planning and strategy are necessary. And the same applies to our financial life. There are a few simple ways which one can implement in their life to manage their finance very well.

Planning and Strategy

As we have said earlier, to be successful in any area of life, knowing what one wants to achieve and how they will reach it is very important. In order to make it simple, you should make a list of all your short-term, medium-term, and long term goals. Once your list is prepared, decide about the time, costs involved in each goal, and then plan on your saving on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis to achieve your goals. Goals can include anything like saving for children’s marriage, housing, retirement, investment, etc. Hence, better planning and strategy is very vital for you to manage your financial life and achieve all your goals.

Proper Budgeting

The budget plays an important role in financial freedom. We have various expenses every month to bear with a limited source of income. Hence, it becomes very paramount for us to decide how we are planning to spend our money on different things. To make things easier for us, a budget can help. Make a list of all your necessary expenses in a month such as household items, bills, rent, etc. And then allocate budget for each thing. But don’t forget to follow the budget with full determination. Once you start following a budget, it can help you in the long term to attain financial freedom. You should never spend money more than your earning. Make sure you keep a watch on your earning and expenditure, which will show you where you are spending more money. You should always stay away from impulsive buying. Otherwise, this will add an extra burden to you.

Give Preference to Cash or Debit Card While Purchasing

It is a wise move to use cash or debit cards while shopping or purchasing something. When you use cash or debit card, you are bounded by certain limitations on your card. It means you cannot spend more than the cash you are having now or the amount available in your account currently. Hence, this will hold you back to spend money on unnecessary purchases which in turn will help you stay on a financial track.

Create an Emergency Fund

We tend to spend frugally when our financial situation is good and forget the needs of savings and future requirements. When any financial emergency comes up then we start looking for alternative sources to get some money such as help from family or friends, a loan from direct lenders in the UK, etc. Sometimes we get it very easily and sometimes we don’t. In case of not getting help immediately, it becomes difficult to manage the crisis. Hence, instead of roaming here and there for help, it is better to build an emergency fund for any sudden financial need.

Any emergency need can come up at any time like medical bills, car repairing, etc. To overcome these expenses, an emergency fund can be very helpful. Every month you can keep some money in this fund and eventually it will be a huge amount after some time which can be used for any unforeseen event.

Shop Wisely

Prudent and wise shopping is also very important for financial stability. You should avoid going to costly shopping malls and go to the shops where you can get the same thing at a lower price. Online shopping is also a good option because you can get a discount and offers without going anywhere. This way you can save a lot of money.

The other important thing is to stay away from impulsive buying. Don’t buy anything which is not required immediately.


Hence, we can conclude that to maintain our financial stability, we can follow the above steps. When your financial life is balanced then it can go a long way and help you in the future to attain financial freedom. You just need to bring into action the above points many finance blog posts suggest that .

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Carol Adams

I am Jasmine watson and an experienced Business author used to write blogs on a regular basis for financeblogposts.com different blogging platforms. While being in this field for so long, I am still hungry to gain more knowledge and also share with my readers.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

6 small business ideas with little to no investment

Neha Gupta

The Blockchain & IoT Technology Stack

Julia Beyers

Jaipur the new silicon city of India; Inside story of the non-funded ventures from the Pink City

Yashika Purohit

How to check your voter identity card details online

Vinay Chinna
Daily Capsule
Cracking the scale - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Online Reputation Management Mistakes that must be avoided

ricky hardy

University Student and Depression; Great Tips to Deal With the Depression Effectively

George Faulkner

The Blockchain & IoT Technology Stack

Julia Beyers

Digital Marketing vs Traditional Marketing: Which One is More Effective For Your Startup in 2020

Aashirvad Kumar (SEO Consultant In India)

Mental Health Day 2019: - Poor Mental Health is a Catastrophe for Midlife Entrepreneurs. Tips to Navigate and Prevent this Midlife Crisis

Vaibhav Datar

5 Secret Tips by Pawan Rai to Generate Passive Income from the Internet

Neha Kapoor

4 Surefire Ways to Quadruple Your Content Marketing ROI

Jennifer Laura

World Mental Health Day 2019: Mind All Above Else- Why "Indian Inc" Need to Act Before it's too Late

Dr Paras

Rohitash Jadhav of Viral Mania Uncovers the Strategies to Grow Business Using Facebook

Neha Kapoor

Top 7 Financial Management Tips for Small & Medium Business

Parul Rani Sagar

How Digital Tools and Scalable Concepts Change Video Marketing?

Mayur Bhatt

5 Incredible Teen Entrepreneurs That Are Inspiring

Neha Kapoor

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore