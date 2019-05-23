



Eager to know what is an Explainer video and its benefits? Do you want to add an Explainer Video to your marketing campaign? Go through this article and learn how this engaging and informative video format can help you enhance your marketing campaign in an amazing way!





What is an Explainer Video?﻿

An Explainer Video is a short animated video which focuses on explaining the product or service of the business. Video explains in a simple and engaging way by using audio and visual which will grab the audience’s attention. Explainer Video can be informational and promotional which will explain the company’s product or service, what their company offers and how can it be helpful to their customers.





How Do Explainer Videos work?

Animated Video always triggers the brains due to the use of vibrant color and also increases memory retention. According to one study video is the most ideal medium for providing any kind of information as it triggers both sound and visual senses. Video increases retention rate and overall information. More than 1 billion are the unique visitor on YouTube, which is more than 6 billion hours of video watched. All the business houses can tap into this ever-growing field and can create an explainer video to explain their ideas.





What makes Explainer Videos different from any other video? Check out!

Short: Explainer video tends to be short and to the point (90 seconds is the average)

Simple: Explainer video gives a simple and straight message using “What”, “Why”, “When”, “Which” and “How”. The focus is on the target audience and their problem. Video made to meet the target audience and their needs to to make them understand the product and service of the company.

Colors: Vibrant colors used for look and feel of the brand identity and recognition.

High-Quality Video: The video having a high quality will stand out from the competition and will achieve the desired result.

Colorful Animated Characters: Explainer Video tend to use animated characters for establishing a strong connection with desire audience.

Music: Explainer Videos have music and sound effect according to the genre of the video which helps in storytelling and engaging the targeted audience.

Professional Voice-Over: Often explainer video will have a professional voice over which will speak and explain the video contents.

Tip: when making an explainer video, it’s very important to make it customized according to the target audience’s needs. Watch this example of a custom explainer video that Konnect Me Video made for a Digital Marketing Agency.













Benefits of having an Explainer Video

Now that you know what is an explainer video, now let’s talk about its benefits. How can explainer video promote your product or service? We have listed some key benefits to improve your marketing strategy.

1.Explain your business idea in 1 minute:

Explainer Video is great to explain your product or service in a few seconds, they can easily grab the audience’s attention. According to research if the explainer video is placed on the homepage then your average time can be increased by 1.5 minutes.

2.Increase your Online Presence

If you want your visitors to stay more on your page/site than you should add video content. Video Content can be shared across all social media platforms which helps in increasing social media presence.





3.Increase Conversions





Explainer Videos are catchy and can be appealing which encourages people to keep on watching. The audience can easily understand the message you want to convey. Its very good to grow conversion and explainer video can grow by 25% on average.





So now you came to know that explainer video can help you in creating awareness, curiosity, consideration, and decision. It will all depend on the message you convey and what kind of “Call to Action” you generate from your audience. Next time don’t forget to use explainer video in your marketing strategy. You can check our Explainer Video Playlist on Youtube.





If you are still looking for an explainer video company in India, animated explainer video production company in India or video animation company in India. If you want any support in planning or creating an explainer video, contact us on hi@konnectme.video