E-commerce Website is the current bridge between buyers and sellers as it is becoming the standard way to purchase goods and services. Moreover, E-commerce also takes its new version in the form of a Mobile application to attract users and to make the purchase handy.





As per stats by Statista, it is expected to hit $4.5 trillion in sales in 2021. That’s why e-commerce is so hectic and popular. Now, when you are on an idea to start an e-commerce business, then you have to remember that there are many vendors are waiting for you as your competitors. When many vendors providing the same collection of products, buyers will be easily bored and the unique website will indulge more customers.





So, how will you become unique amidst those competitors?

The only way to answer this question is to hire a best e-commerce developers. E-commerce Developers will be updated with the latest technologies. They use modern features to develop your store to make your website looking professional and unique from others. Where you can find your developer? Here I go with the list of the best and top ten e-commerce website development companies in India. Make sure to check these references.





1. Infinijith Apps & Technologies

Infinijith Apps & Technologies is one of the leading full-stack development companies in Coimbatore who are focussing on top-notch technologies and agile software methodology for their development process. Their objective is customer satisfaction within budget. They delivered services in various industries like e-commerce, healthcare, travel, education, etc., Infinijith is popular for developing stable and secured applications with long-lasting outcomes among their highly satisfied clients.









Website: https://www.infinijith.com





Employees: 11-50





Specialized Services: Web and Mobile Application Development, Ecommerce Development, Full-stack Development Solutions, Responsive web design, Software Development, Digital Marketing, Video Production & UI/UX Design

2. Tvisha Technologies





Founded in Hyderabad, Tvisha Technologies started as system integration and network consulting company and helped many companies to develop their digital workplaces. With the growing technology, Tvisha now stepped into the web, mobile application development and also in e-commerce development with full-fledged techniques.





Website: http://www.tvisha.com





Employees: 51-200





Specialized Services: Web and mobile application development, Digital marketing, SEO services, E-commerce development.





3. PixelCrayons





Based in New Delhi, PixelCrayons is also one of the growing software and app development companies. With innovative software solutions, they provide their services from start-ups to large-scale industries. They are appreciated for their better performance and on-time project delivery. It has one of the best client-retention rates.





Website: http://www.pixelcrayons.com





Employees:201-500





Specialized Services: E-commerce Services, Software development services, Mobile app development, Dedicated teams.

4. Vervelogic





Verve Logic is a development company being headquartered in Jaipur. They are a group of developers focussed on online marketing and web designing. Being popular for logo creation, their developers add innovation and creativity in logo design. This company is a trusted referral since 2011.





Website: http://www.vervelogic.com





Employees: 51-200





Specialized Services: Mobile application development, Responsive website development, Digital marketing, SEO services, E-commerce development.

5. Brainvire Infotech Inc

Having branches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Brainvire Infotech is offering time-tested services in the IT field. Their core expertise is IoT, Machine learning and Blockchain. They also involved in open-source frameworks like NodeJS, Python, PHP and web development. Their products include AuroCRM and Control ERP.





Website: http://www.brainvire.com





Employees: 501-1000





Specialized Services: Point of Sale (POS) system, MongoDB development, Android and iPhone application development.

6. Alakmalak





Headquartered in Gujarat, Alakmalak is a website development company with flexibility. Their goal is complete customer satisfaction. It is a privately funded firm and continuous profit they maintain all operation with current revenues. With nine of experience, the team will offer services in web designing and web hosting.





Website: http://www.alakmalak.com





Employees: 11-50





Specialized Services: Custom web application development, Web Design, Mobile apps development, E-commerce web solutions.





7. SynapseIndia





Located in Uttar Pradesh, Synapse India is an IT outsourcing company with end-to-end solutions in software development. They provide the stringent quality check process to ensure perfection in all levels of work. It is one of the top B2B companies named for “Quality of their Customer feedback” in 2018.





Website: http://www.synapseindia.com





Employees: 201-500





Specialized Services: E-commerce solutions, CRM solutions, IT consulting, Website development, Mobile app services.

8. Sparx IT Solutions





Sparx IT Solutions is a privately held IT initiative in Uttar Pradesh. They attained positive reviews for intricate business problems and their holistic approach. By offering 100% client satisfaction and with full-effort, Sparx developers are empowering their business in app development and online marketing solutions.





Website: http://www.sparxitsolutions.com





Employees: 201-500





Specialized Services: Web development, Android and iOS app development, JavaScript expert, Open source development.





9. TechMagnate





Techmagnate is situated in New Delhi and it is one of the leading digital marketing agencies. They are awarded double for the Masters of Modern Marketing Services 2018. Being a development company, their professionals also deliver excellent marketing solutions for their clients like Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Communications, etc.,





Website: http://www.techmagnate.com





Employees: 51-200





Specialized Services: Search marketing, Social Media Marketing, Web and e-commerce development, App marketing services.

10.Angular Minds

Angular Minds is a web application development company in Maharashtra. They provide their clients with innovative solutions for their business problems. Their mission is to provide creative solutions that meet customer needs. They focussed on Ionic, React Native and React JS services.





Website: http://www.angularminds.com





Employees: 11-50





Specialized Services: Mean Stack Apps, Mobile Apps, Angular JS, Blockchain, IoT.





Hope you have enjoyed reading about 10 E-commerce Website Development Company India (2019).

Believe these companies helps you to get the best E-commerce Development for your business.





(*Image taken from Google*)







