While starting a new website or a blog, sometimes you don’t want to spend lots of money on buying hosting. As you have just started a new venture and you have lots of things to cover. So you always look for the cheapest web-hosting providers to start your new journey. Buying a cheaper web hosting doesn’t mean you have to compromise with the services you need to host your website.

There are some of the best web hosting services providers are available which are very much affordable and best for all types of business. The best web hosting services should provide fast loading speed, maximum up time, security features, easy to use, and 24/7 customer support.

These all are the fastest website options that help you to increase your website traffic by reducing its website speed.

Some times it is difficult to find a perfect web hosting service with hundreds of options available u the market. Don’t worry I have checked and find out the 7 best website hosting service providers with affordable price range. This guide will help you to select the best option for your website and let you host your website with a minimum spend.

1) DomainRacer: World’s No. 1 Best, Cheap and 21x Faster Web Hosting Provider

DomainRacer is the #1 trusted cheap and faster web hosting service. DomainRacer provides 21x faster LiteSpeed server hosting, it is the best hosting option for every type of business website. This recommended web hosting comes with 21x blazing-fast turbo servers to speed up website ranking.

They have top monitoring 7+ Tier III data centers server in India, UK, USA, Canada, Singapore, France, and Germany. You can start your website with DomainRacer as it is the best hosting for beginner's website and comes with extraordinary features as unlimited SSD disk space, 7+ top security tools, one-click Softaculous installer and 24/7 customer support.

DomainRacer Features:

Unlimited SSD Storage

21x Faster LiteSpeed Hosting

CloudLinux Based Resources

Free Let's Encrypt SSL License

HTTP/3 & QUIC Support

Professional 24/7/365 Days Support

Secured with ImunifyAV+ and Imunify360 (More 7+ Security Services)

1-Click Softaculous Installer ( WordPress Install)

Beginner Friendly and Easy to use Interface

99.99% up time, which is best in the industry

Free Weekly Jet Backup

Free Domains .in, .com with Advanced Plans

Known by 21x Faster and Affordable Hosting

DomainRacer basic plan starts only with a 59/month which is very reasonable and beneficial to all customers. DomainRacer becomes the No.1 faster web hosting provider because of their minimum load time and super-fast speed.

One of the best things about DomainRacer hosting is that, first you will get web hosting services at very reasonable cost and second, you will get free resources as EBook to setup your web hosting and 350+ YouTube Video Solution to solve your problems in 1 second

2) BlueGeekHosting : Fast, Cheap and Safe Web Hosting Provider

BlueGeek Hosting provides cheap web hosting in India. It is fast and secure and utilizes Litespeed Servers with all plans. They have multiple locations to host your site like Singapore, Germany and USA. All the servers have anti-malware scanners available to keep the websites safe.

BlueGeek Hosting has been in the industry since 2017 so they have quite a lot of experience. Their motto is to offer the cheapest and best web hosting to their customers. All the plans come with a 30 day money-back guarantee.

BlueGeek Hosting Features:

SSD Storage

Free SSL Certificates

Fast Litespeed Servers

One Click WordPress Installation (Softaculous)

Free Automatic Backups (JetBackup)

Affordable and cheap plans

Secure and Fast Servers

Easy to use interface

Fast and helpful support

Free Malware Scanner

Free Site Migration





BlueGeek Hosting plans start from just 45 Rs per month so it is affordable for everyone. The support is very helpful and always ready to help their customers. WordPress or other applications can be installed within 2-3 minutes and the layout is very beginner friendly.

3) VapourHost : Web Hosting Provider loved by enthusiasts

VapourHost is an Indian company started by Chirag Agarwal and Chirag Aggarwal. They are on a mission to revolutionize the hosting industry by offering exceptional service. They believe in flat pricing, honest customer service and amazing service quality. They have plans for every need.

VapourHost maintains an amazing reputation in the hosting industry and has won awards from HostAdvice. All their plans include Litespeed Servers with SSD for fast performance.

VapourHost Features -

Flat and affordable plans

Fast Litespeed Servers

SSD storage

Free SSL Certificates

Free Daily Backups

Imunify 360 with AI malware detection technology

VapourCDN included with Ultra Plans

Easy WordPress installation

WordPress staging and cloning features

Free Site Migration

VapurHost plans start from 90 Rs a month with a 30 day money-back guarantee. They also have a WordPress Managed hosting service called VapourHost Ultra. The Ultra plans include premium features like X-Ray and WordPress related tech support.

4) Hostinger: Cheapest Web Hosting Provider in India

Hostinger is the 2nd option for cheap web hosting. Hostinger is best for beginners as it is user friendly and provides 24/7 customer support if you face any problem. This is another best web hosting provider which is Extremely fast, secure, and user-friendly website hosting for your successful online projects.

Hostinger provides a free one-click WordPress installation and they have their in build zyro website builder. You can create a blog in minutes with its hundred of pre-design templates.

Hostinger Features:

Free SSL Certificate

Free domain for 1 year

Average page load speed under 200 ms and up time of 99.99%

Fast and Affordable

Very easy to set up and install WordPress

Best for micro to macro projects

User friendly control panel

Hostinger offers a starting price of 59 INR/month and a 30 days money-back guarantee.

5) A2 Hosting: 20X Faster Web Hosting

A2Hosting provides a blazing fast web host speed to boost your website ranking. Also, it comes at number 3 on the list because of its cheap and best web hosting service. With its turbo servers it gives a 20x fast page load time. The website speed is one of the most important factors when it comes to website ranking

Whether you are a brand new blog or an established business, A2 web hosting is perfect for everyone. They give an uptime of 99.99% and anytime money-back guarantee with no question asked.

Features

Free SSL Certificate

Unlimited Email Accounts

Free CDN for super fast speed

Unlimited SSD Space & Transfer

Speed optimized WordPress

Free Automatic Backups

24/7/365 Customer support

Free & Easy Site Migration

Right A2Hosting is providing a huge discount of 66% on their website and price starting from 223.91 INR per month.

6) Namecheap: Great Web Hosting

﻿Namecheap﻿ company was founders in 20 years back in 2000 and manages over 10 million domains. As the name suggests it is one of the cheapest hosting available rights now.

Their pricing plans start with just 1.24$ (92 INR ) a month with a Free domain name and SSL certificate.

It is super fast and WordPress can be installed under 2-3 minutes. Also, it provides free migration, so that you can easily migrate your website.

NameCheap Features:

Unlimited Bandwidth

Free Website Builder

Domain Name and Privacy Protection

Free Supersonic CDN

30 days money-back guarantee

24/7 live support

7) Dreamhost: Secured & Reliable Web Hosting

The Dreamhost is another popular option in the list of best cheap hostings providers as it provides a 97-day money-back option. It manages over 1.5 million sites worldwide with 100 uptime guarantee.

Super quick loading speed with Free SSL Certificate. Their shared hosting pricing plan starts with 2.59 $ a month if you take the yearly plan. Also, the free domain included in the plan.

Features:

Unmetered Bandwidth and unlimited traffic

WordPress Preinstalled

Add email as low as 1.67$/month

Quick servers response give a faster speed

Fast SSD Storage

Final Words on Best Cheap Web Hosting Service.

While choosing the best hosting, there are few considerations you should keep in mind. The most important is site speed and server up-time as it directly affects your Google ranking. Apart from this, Website Security, Reliability of the platform, Features & Limitations, and customer support are important factors to the lookout.

Most of this website host provides Free domain, Free SSL certificate, and Free CDN, and much more. So you can choose accordingly.

If you are a beginner looking for the best web hosting at cheap price you can go for DomainRacer or Bluegeek as they are the best at this price range.

For business or large website A2Hosting is perfect as it provides premium features at low cost price.

I hope this guide will help you to choose the best website hosting based on your requirements at affordable price.